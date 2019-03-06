BLACKFOOT -- The city of Blackfoot has been approved for a community review by the Idaho Rural Partnership and resident satisfaction surveys will be going out soon, according to Lisa Tornabene, public information officer for the city.
City leaders had a kick-off meeting with the team from the Idaho Rural Partnership during the week of February 18, Tornabene said. At that time, it was determined that resident satisfaction surveys would be sent in early March and the multi-disciplinary team of economic development professionals would visit Blackfoot during the week of April 15.
In March 2018, the city of Blackfoot applied to participate in the community review to be conducted jointly by the Idaho Rural Partnership and other sponsoring agencies including the Idaho Department of Labor, the University of Idaho, and the Idaho Department of Commerce. The review involves three phases defined as "listen," "learn," and "launch."
"It is a strategic planning process conducted with local leaders, business owners, and residents in order to identify shared goals, opportunities and challenges within the Blackfoot community," Tornabene said.
During the week of April 15, listening sessions will be conducted with eight to 10 groups, composed of approximately 12 participants each, including business owners, students and faith leaders in the community, she added. After that process, the community will be provided with a readiness assessment that will identify up to three specific areas of focus.
Phase two of the process involves an expanded visit by the same team of economic development professionals who will conduct town hall meetings and participate in tours of the community. Tornabene said the ultimate goal is for the city, as part of phase three, to implement recommendations identified and prioritized during the process.
"We ask that our citizens participate in the initial resident survey so that we are able to gain as much insight as possible into their satisfaction with our community," Tornabene said. "It is our hope that, through this process, the city will reach agreement about community priorities and economic development opportunities, see more residents involved in community organizations and projects, and improve community decision-making and leadership strategies.
"The city is extremely pleased that we have been awarded the opportunity for a community review, and we join other Idaho cities including Ashton, Plummer, McCammon, and Kimberly in working with the Idaho Rural Partnership."