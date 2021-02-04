BLACKFOOT – Tuesday evening, Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course pro Chris Smith requested the opportunity to sign an agreement for lease-to-own options on new golf carts.
Smith said they have been receiving complaints about the current carts for years and often have to perform repairs that lead to leaving the clubhouse to provide a patron with a working cart. The request comes on the heels of a great year for the Parks and Recreation Department, saving over $400,000 on their budget.
Smith introduced the plans for the lease program after explaining that they continue to repair the current carts, but are looking at expensive repairs down the road with the current carts.
Smith commented on some of problems that they have been presented to them regarding the current carts. The first complaint revolved around the sounds made by the carts. He said they have been reported as not operating properly as well, including needing multiple pedal presses to get the carts to drive. Furthermore, he said there have been multiple occasions where the clubhouse was left understaffed because of needing to deliver carts to someone on the course because their cart rental broke down. When that happens and they do not have a technician on shift, they send two carts out to replace the one and to bring the other back. Broken down carts slow down the speed of play, and can cause them to push back tee times.
The lease-to-own carts would be similar to what they have, using gas-powered carts. Councilman Layne Gardner asked if they explored the options for battery-operated carts, but was informed that if they were to go that route, replacing parts on them can be expensive. Smith also said they would like to go gas-powered because their technician is familiar with them.
Smith said they expect to recover a large portion of the cost for the lease through the rentals, which is projected to generate $7,000 this year. Mayor Marc Carroll said that although the amount gained from rentals will not cover the total amount, the amount saved in the Parks and Recreation budget will pay the remaining difference.
The council approved the lease-to-own agreement, and Smith expects to see another increase in golfers this year. The course has seen growth over the past few years and brought people outside during the pandemic.