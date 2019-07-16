BLACKFOOT — The City of Blackfoot will be sending a letter to Bingham Academy warning them that they are out of compliance with the city’s land use laws, city officials say.
Bingham Academy is a five-year-old charter school for high school students which currently operates out of former retail and movie theater space in the Riverside Plaza strip mall on Parkway Drive in Blackfoot. They graduated their first class of high school seniors at the end of the 2017-18 school year.
THE WARNING LETTER
The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission voted at their work meeting on July 11 for Blackfoot’s P&Z administrator, Kurt Hibbert, to issue a letter to Bingham Academy to inform them of the following:
First, that Bingham Academy does not have a conditional use permit (CUP). Next, that according to Blackfoot’s city ordinances, all schools are required to obtain a CUP. Therefore, if the school does not have a CUP for its facility by their projected starting date for the school year, they will not be allowed to use their facility until they comply with the city’s land use ordinance regarding CUPs.
According to Hibbert, the letter was to be sent to the high school Tuesday or Wednesday of this week, as soon as the city’s legal counsel is done with its review.
“The Planning and Zoning board has directed me to issue this letter because the school is out of compliance,” Hibbert said. “They have no CUP. They have not applied (for one) and they have been asked to.”
THE JULY 11 MEETING
After making a note of the progress which the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC) has made on fulfilling the contingency requirements of their CUP application, the commisioners discussed the lack of any CUP application from Bingham Academy.
Commissioner Ron Ramirez remarked that “we have not received anything from BA yet.” He added: “They feel they can just go ahead and start school in August (without complying to city codes). I would like to propose that we direct the planning and zoning administrator send a letter asking them to comply to city code 11-4-6 and unless they do not have a CUP, they will not be allowed to start school in August (at their current facility).”
“We like them and we want them to succeed but we also want them to be compliant,” Hibbert explained as he reviewed the school’s P&Z history for the commissioners, two of whom were appointed recently and have limited prior experience with the issues involved.
“I just want to see them be compliant and I don’t want to see the fights any more,” Hibbert added.
“I don’t want to see kids running across that commercial parking lot any more ... (Bingham Academy has) grown way beyond their wildest expectations and that’s a good problem to have but they’ve not accommodated it well. ... (T)hey’ve grown as a school — they just didn’t expect to grow this fast.”
Hibbert also explained the city’s process for handling land use violations: “Operating without a CUP is a land use violation. If they do not have a CUP by the time they want to start school, they can get red-tagged. If they are in violation of the land use ordinances, we issue a red tag that goes on their building entrance, stating they don’t have a permit to use their building.”
The red tag is signed by all three of Blackfoot’s permitting authorities: the city’s building inspector, the P&Z administrator and the fire marshal. While the high school facility does have an occupancy permit, that does not cover compliance with the city’s land use ordinances.
PERMIT HISTORY
While BCCLC is approaching two decades of operation, Bingham Academy was organized five years ago. The high school has never had a CUP nor has it ever applied for one.
Prior to last summer, the city had not issued any compliance warnings or violation notices to the high school. This was the result of the belief that Bingham Academy and the BCCLC middle school were just two parts of the same school district under the same school board. BCCLC operates an elementary school facility on Hunters Loop and a middle school which is also located in Riverside Plaza, just a short walk down the sidewalk from Bingham Academy.
The confusion over the separation of the two charter schools was made worse by the practice of Bingham Academy and BCCLC middle school to share teachers and classroom space in Riverside Plaza.
Prior to the 2018-19 school year, the two schools also confounded that confusion by sharing some of their administration staff and some financial accounts. The Idaho Public Charter School Commission has since ordered Bingham Academy and BCCLC to clearly separate their finances and administrations and mandated policy training for the two school boards.
“We really thought it was all one school district,” Hibbert remarked. Unlike businesses, publicly funded schools do not obtain business licenses. Without the licenses and permits that commercial ventures must obtain, a jurisdiction like Blackfoot had no locally sourced paperwork to inform local officials that BCCLC and Bingham Academy were independent school districts with separate school boards.
LEGAL COUNSEL RESPONSE
At the June 25 Planning and Zoning public hearing on the BCCLC CUP application, Nathan Olsen, legal counsel for both BCCLC and Bingham Academy, made public comments about Blackfoot’s requirement for CUPs for school. Olsen remarked at that time that the city’s CUP and land use requirements were “unreasonable,” “arbitrary” and “capricious” and therefore were arguably “invalid, illegal and void” under case law.
In defense of his contention, Olsen cited case law as embodied by the 1970 judgment of Idaho’s supreme court in Cole-Collister Fire Protection District vs. City of Boise. He explained that this lawsuit established the principle that a city’s zoning ordinances cannot be applied in an unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious manner.
On investigation, it is not clear that the circumstances of the lawsuit cited is applicable in the case of the CUP requirements for school in Blackfoot. The complaints of neighboring businesses regarding traffic flow and student safety raised the concern of the P&Z Commission that using the strip mall for two schools was a potential incompatible land use.
In general terms, the issue for Blackfoot P&Z has been whether land use is appropriate for the zoning. While Blackfoot’s commercial zoning does allow schools if they apply for a CUP, whether any given retail space is a safe and appropriate land use for a school has always been determined on a case-by-case basis.
In contrast, the situation presented in Cole-Collister Fire Protection District vs. City of Boise was not whether the land use was appropriate for the zoning, but whether the zoning Boise wanted to enforce was appropriate for the prevailing land use. What Boise tried to do was disallow the construction of a gas station by attempting to enforce zoning that only allowed for the construction of office buildings. The problem was that they tried to apply this zoning in a business district where the prevailing land use was street-level individual stores and strip malls, where a gas station would fit right in.
So the case law cited dealt with the unreasonable and arbitrary attempt to enforce inappropriate zoning that conflicted with an already-existing business pattern. This is not the situation in Blackfoot where the requirement for CUPs for school in commercial zones has been on the books and enforced for years.
APPROPRIATE LAND USE
Since last summer, the debate for the P&Z commissioners has been two-fold: whether the school has disrupted the business land use of its commercial neighbors and whether the students are safe given local traffic flow and driving patterns in the shopping center’s parking lot.
The commissioners asked Hibbert at their July 11 meeting if the complaints about the schools from local businesses started during the public hearing processes for the charter school CUP during July 2018 or whether the complaints started before then.
“The complaints from the business neighbors of the schools started three years before that,” Hibbert informed the P&Z board. At least five businesses in Riverside Plaza have made complaints.
At the July and August 2018 P&Z meetings, the commissioners determined that the specific school use in the Riverside Plaza was an incompatible use but that they would permit the BCCLC to continue to use its space for the 2018-19 school year on the condition the school could keep its students safe despite concerns over parking lot traffic patterns. At the same time, the commissioners also decided to issue the CUP for 10 months so they could review both student safety and the concerns of the neighboring businesses well in advance of the 2019-2020 school year.
They also wanted the school to submit their plan for moving out of the facility at Riverside Plaza and into the new school building that they’ve been telling the city since 2011 they were going to build. P&Z wanted to insure that the school had a concrete plan in progress for moving to a safer building designed as a school instead of the unfulfilled promised to build made in previous years to the commission.
The members of Blackfoot’s P&Z Commission did not realize that Bingham Academy was a separate and independent school district from BCCLC until the end of last summer’s CUP process for BCCLC. Between last summer and the June 25 P&Z meeting, city officials have met with BCCLC and Bingham Academy administrators to discuss how the school can comply with the city’s land use ordinances regarding CUPs.
MOVING FORWARD
“All the city wants is for Bingham Academy to comply with the existing codes,” Hibbert said.
The commissioners discussed how Bingham Academy can come into compliance even at this last date.
“Realistically, they have until 4 o’clock on the last Monday of this month to get an application in. They can then request a special hearing,” Ramirez pointed out.
The commissioners also expressed some frustration over the lack of a CUP application. “Failure to act on their part is not an emergency on our part,” Ramirez added.
“We have babied them for how many years now?” posed P&Z Chair Marilyn Jefferis. “We just keep babying them along so now they think they can get away with it,” she added, referring to the timeline of charter school compliance problems since 2011 that the commission compiled to prepare for the BCCLC CUP hearing that was held on June 25. That timeline is online for public perusal in the agenda center portion of the city’s website.
Commissioner JoAnne Thomas commented, “We make rules that have to be followed. We can’t continue to allow (Bingham Acadmey) to ignore the rules. Then what happens when someone else says ‘well, you let so’n’so get away with that, so why can’t I’”?
Hibbert outlined another alternative that Bingham Academy could also pursue. “If they request it, we can consider issuing them a temporary CUP permit contingent on their following through on the permit application process. That way, they can still start school up on August 19.”