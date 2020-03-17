TWIN FALLS – The start of the 2020 track and field season for the local high school just got underway this past week, only to have the IHSAA drop the spring sports for a couple of weeks.
The Blackfoot Broncos, both boys and girls made the trip to Twin Falls for a quad meet with Twin Falls, Pocatello, Thunder Ridge and of course Blackfoot and the girls posted a second place finish, while the boys finished in third and while both teams were missing some key members, there were some very good finishes and times and distances posted by the two teams.
For the girls team standings, it was as follows:
Twin Falls 111.5
Blackfoot 71.5
Pocatello 42.0
Thunder Ridge 39.0
For the boys’ team standings, it was as follows:
Twin Falls 142.5
Pocatello 61.0
Blackfoot 47.0
Thunder Ridge 18.5
For the girls, Tenleigh Smith won both the 200 and 400 meters dashes, Kaitlyn Neff won the 100 meter hurdles, Hadley Humpherys won the shot put, Rylee Neff won the discus and Eboni Beasley was the winner of the pole vault.
For the boys, Robert Zemp was a double winner, taking both the 110 meters and the 300 meters hurdles, while Reece Robinson was the winner of the triple jump.
Girls’ individual standings:
100 Meters
2. Tenleigh Smith 12.99
4. Reagan Jackman 13.34
6. Whitney Christiansen 13.45
200 Meters
1. Tenleigh Smith 26.90
6. Whitney Christiansen 29.18
400 Meters
1. Tenleigh Smith 1:00.83
6. Whitney Christiansen 1:07.86
800 Meters
2. Kristen Thomas 1:31.90
100 Meter Hurdles
1. Kaitlyn Neff 15.68
5. Hannah Stewart 18.46
300 Meter Hurdles
3. Hannah Stewart 55.71
Shot Put
1. Hadley Humpherys 33-00
2. Cassidy Cooper 30-10.5
3. Rylee Neff 30-05.5
Discus
1. Rylee Neff 99-01
2. Cassidy Cooper 93.08
5. Hadley Humpoherys 78-04
High Jump
3. Hannah Hirschi 4-08
Pole Vault
1. Eboni Beasley 8-00
2. Hannah Hirschi 7-06
Long Jump
3. Kaitlyn Neff 14-08.5
Boys’ individual results:
100 Meters
5. Teegan Thomas 11.05
200 Meters
7. Robert Zemp 24.88
400 Meters
5. Dallan Morse 55.74
800 Meters
3. Eli Gregory 2:11.84
6. Matt Thomas 2:17.34
8. Ryker Clapp 2:20.52
1600 Meters
7. Eli Gregory 4:54.48
3200 Meters
5. Justin Whitehead 10:47.00
6. Nate Blackwelder 10:56.00
10. Payden Parmenter 11:30.00
110 Meter Hurdles
1. Robert Zemp 16.08
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Robert Zemp 43.87
Shot Put
4. Joseph Shrader 36-04.5
Discus
4. Joseph Shrader 107-07
Long Jump
3. Reece Robinson 19-02
Triple Jump
1. Reece Robinson 40-01