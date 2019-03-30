BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot school board meeting Thursday night centered around safety concerns and policy changes.
The proposed safety concerns revolved around a pair of school bus hubs and the ability to not only make the loading and unloading of students safer, but also would allow for improved parking for staff and faculty and visitors to both Mountain View Middle School and the area shared by Stoddard Elementary, the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, and Blackfoot High School.
The current routing of buses around Blackfoot High School and Stoddard Elementary has buses lined up along Fisher Avenue, which can often block traffic and could have some safety concerns for children loading and unloading.
The new proposed route would have an entrance off of York Avenue and would allow for diagonal parking for loading and unloading of up to 22 buses in the area between BPAC and Stoddard Elementary. That area currently is being used by staff and faculty for parking on a daily basis.
By moving the bus loading and unloading area, students could exit directly from Stoddard Elementary on the south side of the school and never be in danger of passing traffic as they would not be exposed to any moving vehicles on either York Drive or Fisher Avenue as they currently are.
The other proposed change would be to the loading and unloading area at Mountain View Middle School.
Currently there is a lot of congestion not only on Mitchell, but also in the area where the parent pick-up and drop-off occurs and where the buses currently turn around and wait for loading and unloading.
A proposed turn lane on Mitchell has been presented and approved by Blackfoot City and will allow for parent pick-up to occur directly in front of the middle school. Parking in that area will be adjusted with a new entrance to the staff and faculty and visitor parking which will help to keep children out of moving vehicles in the area.
The bus loading and unloading zone will be moved to the east side of the middle school and diagonal parking will also be available to the buses. Parking in that turn-around area will be diminished or removed, allowing the buses freer access to the area and loading and unloading in the diagonal parking area provided will be much safer for students.
These changes will also help in the facilitation of loading and unloading for the shuttle buses that run between the middle school and the high school.
Both of the changes were approved by the school board by a 5-0 vote and work will begin to get the bids and begin work by the time school is out for the summer so they can be made and ready when school starts in the fall.
A total of 18 policy updates, changes and some to be added were read to the board and public as first reading information.
Included in these 18 policy updates were a number that will be updated for the coming school year, including Policy 551 on Student Drug, Alcohol and Tobacco use; Policy 710 on Student Transportation; Policy 716 on Transportation Liability Insurance; Policy 720, Activity Busing; Policy 722 on Unauthorized School Bus Entry; Policy 730 on Student School Bus Conduct; Policy 732 on School Bus Emergencies; Policy 738 on School Bus Drivers; Policy 740 on Duties of School Bus Drivers; Policy 742 on Bus Driver Conduct; and Policy 744 on Bus Driver Alcohol and Drug Program.
Discussion between the board members and Ryan Wilson was heard on nearly all of the policy updates and changes.
Wilson also presented information on the district’s five-year plan for technology replacements and improvements and submitted a request for this year’s expenditure and request for approval to bid this year’s purchases.
The request was approved by a 5-0 vote of the board.