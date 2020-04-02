BLACKFOOT -- The Blackfoot School Board voted unanimously Thursday night in its regular meeting conducted via teleconference to approve a four-day school week in the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Brian Kress said a public meeting had been scheduled to receive input from the community, but that had to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak and public input was received by email with more positive responses than negative.
Kress said he is committed to a six-period schedule to maintain electives with a Friday school being offered at each location. He said the district heard from businesses which gave mostly positive feedback, and that the move had the potential to save the district money.
"I had some reservations but I had a lot of questions answered at our work meeting," said trustee Mary Jo Marlow.
Kress said a calendar committee will need to be reconvened and he anticipated doing registration remotely.
"I'm proud of us for passing this, it will be really good for the district," said trustee Dewane Wren. "It will be good for students, staff, and patrons."
