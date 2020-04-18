BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot School District trustees held their regular monthly meeting on Thursday evening as a virtual meeting via Zoom with all board members following the social distancing guidelines.
The key point of the meeting was a decision on the whether the district would attempt to return to school activities on the campuses within the district, and after much discussion the board voted unanimously to stay with the soft closure as recommended by the state board of education and do so through the remainder of the school year.
“With it becoming increasingly more difficult to imagine that we would be able to re-open the schools, it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff, faculty and administration to go ahead and keep the schools closed for the remainder of the year,” Superintendent Brian Kress said. “I cannot imagine a scenario that would allow us to meet all of the criteria set forth by the ISSBA and be able to open the schools back up and do so with confidence that there would be high attendance and that it would not be met with some reservations by parents and teachers.
The board also discussed several options for graduation and those options that were discussed were to have graduation the same as always, provided the COVID-19 situation has cleared itself and would allow for that to happen; set up a virtual graduation; some sort of hybrid graduation that would involve both of the first two options if at all possible.
The board basically tabled that decision until such time that the trustees would be able to communicate with some of the graduating seniors to see how they felt about the options.
There was a strong feeling that this was a very important moment in the lives of the seniors and that something should be done to let them know that their hard work and accomplishment was worth the reward.
There was also an announcement that there had been two new hires in the district of note, first of all a new head football coach had been hired in Jerrod Ackley, who was born in American Falls, had coached in Soda Springs, and had also been in Florida and Texas.
It was in Austin, Texas, where Ackley was part of a state championship team and from where Ackley will be moving back to Idaho.
The other coaching hire was Kiarra Johnson, a former Idaho Falls High School player who had a state championship and two runner-up finishes as a player. She was named All-State while she was a Tiger and has been active in coaching club volleyball in the Idaho Falls area.
There was the usual first reading of a number of policies, including policy numbers 543, 544, 545, 546, 552, 553, 679, 679.5, 679.5F.1, 679.5F.2, 681, 681F.1 and 699.
Registration for the fall semester at all of the district’s schools will be on April 29 and information about the registration may be found on the district’s website.
Finally, there will be another special board meeting held on May 7 at 6 p.m. and it may also be a virtual meeting as the last two meetings have been.