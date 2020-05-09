BLACKFOOT – A special meeting of the Blackfoot School District 55 board of trustees was held on Thursday night via Zoom as COVID-19 protocols remain in place.
High school graduation was a hot topic on the agenda and, as presented by Blackfoot High School Principal Roger Thomas, it was decided that the first and foremost need was to ensure the safety of the students and community and to stay within the guidelines set down by the Centers for Disease Control.
The end decision, made with input from students, includes a parade through the town, much like the Homecoming parade, limiting one student or in the case of twin or triplet siblings to ride in a car with family members. The student will not be allowed to drive and if they felt they didn’t have a suitable vehicle, a local dealership has offered vehicles to be used for the parade.
The parade route would go through town and end up on Fisher street in front of the high school where diplomas would be handed out to the graduates. Social distancing would be in effect and used to keep students, family, staff, and faculty safe in the process.
There would also be some virtual parts to the ceremony which would have video of the students crossing the stage while audio spoke of the students’ accomplishments during their years at the school.
The ultimate arrangements for this graduation style will be finalized and inquiries can be made at the high school office.
The parade is set for a 3 p.m. beginning on June 4 with the virtual ceremony following.
Other key items on the agenda included ELA curriculum adoption, a new grading protocol for the high school during the COVID-19 pandemic, and adoption of the 2020-21 four-day calendar which will be in place for the fall semester.
A report from a committee headed by Christine Silzly recommended a package as presented by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt which was backed by numerous comments from committee members, including trustee Sonya Harris and several teachers.
The program was unanimously accepted by the board after some lengthy discussion.
There was also some spirited discussion about a proposal for the high school grading for the remainder of the year. It had previously been discussed that grading would be on a “pass” or incomplete basis with the possibility of getting any incomplete grade being upgraded to pass if the student made good on the subject matter.
Reports and queries came in from other school districts, parents, and students that it would be a hindrance to Blackfoot students seeking scholarships and grants if there were pass/fail grades on transcripts when other districts’ graduates were being graded on the standard “letter” grade process.
One local district, Bonneville, had addressed the situation and since the majority of students in Blackfoot would be competing with those students for the scholarships and grants, it was determined that it would be “holding back” local students if a change wasn’t forthcoming to get the pass/fail grade adjusted to the standard grading formula.
After a discussion between board members about the adjustment and with testimony from Thomas, a vote was held to move the pass grade to an A for this semester in order to keep the playing field level for Blackfoot students when competing for scholarships and grants.
The vote on this topic was unanimous with all five of the trustees voting in favor so that the letter grades could be adjusted to the grade point average that is commonly used in comparisons between competing students for those scholarships and grants.
The 2020-21 four-day calendar was accepted as presented by Superintendent Brian Kress and again the vote was a resounding 5-0.