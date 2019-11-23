BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot School District 55 trustees held their monthly meeting Thursday at Groveland Elementary School.
Groveland Elementary gave several presentations about the goings-on at the school, all of which were well received by the board and chief among them was a presentation by the Honor Society and the projects they are currently working on.
One of the highlights were the reports from the individual trustees on what classes they attended and the importance of the Idaho School Board Association Convention that was held in Coeur d’Alene during the past month.
Superintendent Brian Kress mentioned that one of the seminars he attended would be most helpful during the next phase of bond elections, if necessary, and how to present them and get the information about those bonds out to the public in order to have the best results. A lot of public relations work is involved in getting the proper message out and how important it was to stress that the bonds are not just wishful thinking, but actual needs that the schools may have.
As the district begins looking at the replacement of some of the older schools and the building of new ones, it will be important that the public knows of the need, he said.
Also on the agenda and a topic that took a great deal of time because of the nature of the items being discussed was the sex education curriculum’ at Independence High School.
With the majority of students learning about life, sex and other topics from social media, it was pointed out that the real facts are necessary for the students to truly learn about healthy lifestyles, which is the banner that the program has used rather than just sex education.
The program at Independence High School has been endorsed by parents and students and has been very beneficial over the few years that it has been included in the curriculum.
Some of the additional topics that are being taught through the program are identifying bacteria and viruses, how to treat problems and cure problems, and how to build lasting relationships, not just casual interactions.
Healthier relationships of all kinds are allowing for better, more mature decisions being made and there are less distractions along the way.
Discussion on the addition of a public relations position within the district offices was put in the hands of Kress for further investigation and he will report back to the board on his findings and what other districts are currently doing. That is expected to take place in the spring.
There was also some discussion about the facility vision that the board has for the future. There had been some talk about the building of a new elementary school and the need for other district-wide buildings needing to be replaced.
The emphasis was placed on creating a method for some community suggestions and possibly getting information out so that more people are informed about what is needed and what possible endeavors could be entered into in order to best serve the school district and the students that it serves.
There are several buildings in the district that are approaching the end of their useful lifetime and some decisions will need to be made about how to best get extended life from them or what action should be taken to replace them.
There was some discussion and explanation of the current inclement weather procedures for the district and there was discussion and explanation for the two days that school has already been canceled, once for weather and the other by the city due to a water main repair.
The next meeting for the board has been set for Dec. 15 and will be held at the district offices.