BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School Board held a special meeting Thursday for the primary purpose of discussion regarding a request for quote for a construction manager for a possible bond.
The bond would be used for the building of a new elementary school and the refurbishing of Stoddard Elementary School into a proposed CTE building for the district.
This proposal comes at a time when the district will be retiring a current bond that was used primarily for the building of the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center and work on the new gymnasium at the high school.
A question and answer session was entered into by the members of the board and plenty of information was shared between the board and Superintendent Brian Kress.
“One thing that really needs to be brought forward is the work being done by our committee to pursue this possible bond,” Kress said. “We also want to make sure that the patrons of the district understand that the intent is to go forward with the bond at this time and that it will not increase property taxes from their current level. That is a very important part of this process.”
It is expected that a new elementary school would cost in the neighborhood of $13-$15 million.
It is expected that a negotiation could be entered into that would be in the neighborhood of $15,000-$20,000 to obtain a construction manager. This is a figure that would be negotiated in discussions with the board. The final decision would be the contract that is drawn up by the board.
The discussion continued for nearly an hour and toward the end, trustee Sonya Harris indicated she was likely to abstain from any vote regarding the matter. “I just don’t feel right about spending that kind of money that will be coming from the district’s patrons,” Harris said.
It was pointed out that the vote at Thursday’s meeting didn’t bind the district into any type of expenditure, it only granted the board the opportunity to continue looking at the project and the possibility of hiring a construction manager to help the board with determining what would be needed for the project.
The goal, according to Kress, was to be able to move forward in January to have the bond election available to the voters in March.
It was also indicated that there have been several other districts in the area that have pursued bond elections and that it was very advantageous to have a construction manager available to handle some of the day-to-day issues that arise and to handle some of the communication between the contractors and the board.
When put to a vote, following a motion by Mary Jo Marlowe and a second by trustee Karen Driscoll, the vote was 5-0 in favor of pursuing the RFQ for a construction manager.
Also on the agenda was discussion of the school closure on Sept. 8 due to power outages and damage done by the passing wind storm on Monday evening.
The board accepted that by a vote of 5-0 as well.