BLACKFOOT – The regular July meeting of the Blackfoot School District 55 board of trustees was held on Thursday and was focused mainly on plans to get the schools back in session in August.
Superintendent Brian Kress gave a very detailed and efficient plan which has input from the Southeast Idaho Public Health Department and protocols established through the governor’s office and the Idaho State Board of Education.
Blackfoot’s initial draft included a four-tier plan.
Tier 1, also labeled as Green, also has been titled as “Minimum Risk” Evidence of isolated cases.
This tier involves traditional face-to-face classes, with a distance learning option for those uncomfortable returning to the classroom. This would include online classroom instruction or hard copy instructional packets.
Tier 2, also labeled as Yellow, also has been titled as “Moderate Risk” Widespread and/or sustained transmission with high likelihood or confirmed exposure within communal settings, with potential for rapid increase in suspected cases.
It would include traditional face-to-face classes, with limited student attendance (approximately 50 percent), Alternating daily schedule (grouping to be determined) 50 percent attendance on Monday and Wednesday, other 50 percent attendance on Tuesday and Thursday, with continued distance learning option offered.
Tier 3, also labeled as Pink, has been labeled as “High Risk” covering large scale community transmissions, healthcare staffing significantly impacted mulitple cases within communal settings. Complete transistion to distance/remote learning. Staff will be expected to physically report to work within proper social distancing guidelines. Students will be expected to engage in learning via Google Classroom and/or hard copy instructional packets.
Tier 4, also labeled Red, Critical Risk Level, hospital capacity, including ICU, consistently at or above 100 percent and surge capacity cannot be maintained.
A stay at home order will be issued. Staff will be expected to maintain engagement hours to assist students. Instruction will be accomplished exclusively via distance learning.
There was quite a bit of discussion regarding the opening between the superintendent and the board and the draft of the plan will be updated and posted on the school district’s website and there has been a tentative meeting set for July 23 for patron input before a finalized plan is submitted.
Some of the key questions from the board involved surface cleaning, scheduled hand washing, assigned seating in the classrooms, field trips which have all been canceled, temperature taking, and others.
Other items of discussion were the superintendent’s update on summer projects, which are all progressing well and should be finished on time for the scheduled opening of schools.
The Annual Extravaganza is set with a guest speaker out of Kentucky in Gary Brooks who has been reported to be very informative and excellent. This is scheduled for the BPAC just before school opens.
Updates were given on technology guidelines, potential land sale and school handbooks.
There was also a fee increase requested for the school breakfast and lunch programs. The increase requested was five cents and will bring the prices for breakfast to $2 for elementary schools, $2.15 for secondary schools and $2.65 for adults.
The increase will bring prices for school lunches to $2.75 for elementary schools, $2.95 for secondary schools and $4 for adults. These prices will keep the Blackfoot School District in line or cheaper than the surrounding schools in the area.
There were also some action items on committee assignments for the board members, the ISBA Convention and regularly scheduled board meeting locations.
The board voted and agreed on the committee assignments, have determined that no one would attend the ISBA Convention and that all board meetings would be held at the district office for the foreseeable future. All votes were 5-0.
The board did go to an executive session for approximately 30 minutes after which the board reconvened, approved the consent agenda and then adjourned for the evening.