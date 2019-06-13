GROVELAND — One of the largest infrastructure improvements in the Blackfoot area has been the installation of the new sewer line for the Snake River High School and Junior High School buildings. The new pipeline will hook the school facilities into the Waste Water Treatment Plant operated by the city of Blackfoot, which provides sewer treatment services for the city and several surrounding communities.
One of those communities is Groveland. Many residents of this area receive water and sewer utilities from the Groveland Water and Sewer District, one of five such districts servicing homes and businesses in the unincorporated portions of Bingham County.
GWSD has a contract with the city of Blackfoot that says the treatment of their sewer waste stream is handled at the Blackfoot waste water treatment plant.
When the city and GWSD are queried about what the contract covers, two different interpretations are presented by the parties involved and they currently don’t appear to match. This is relevant because of what will happen next week at the Snake River School Board meeting, when the school district decides whether to contract with GWSD or the city of Blackfoot for its sewer services.
One GSWD customer, Ryan Yancey, shared his concerns with the Bingham Chronicle this week.
“The Snake River School District is currently installing a sewer line from the high school dow Highway 39 to the GWSD pump station,” Yancey said. “They will decide to sign the sewer service contract with either GWSD or the city of Blackfoot. The public utility which will hold the contract with the school district will own the sewer line.”
The reason this may be an issue for GWSD customers is that Blackfoot’s policy of requiring new sewer hook-up customers who live outside city limits to sign a petition not to oppose any future annexations by Blackfoot.
“A patron was recently asked to sign the annexation petition when applying for a new sewer hook-up,” said Lyle Yancey, a new incoming member of the GWSD board.
Lyle is Ryan Yancey’s brother. Ryan does not have any official connection with the GWSD.
He is simply concerned as a Groveland resident over Blackfoot’s insistence that new GWSD customers turn in a signed petition as a condition of receiving sewer services through the GWSD.
“I believe the city is overstepping their right to require a patron to sign these papers for services that are provided through GWSD,” Ryan Yancey said. “It is my opinion that if Snake River signs the contract with the city rather than the district, all new patrons that choose to hook onto this new sewer line on Highway 39 would also be required to sign this petition for annexation to receive sewer services from the city. ... I feel if GWSD owned the Snake River sewer line, the city will not be able to force patrons to consent to annexation.”
While Ryan Yancey’s take on the above situation may or may not be what will or should happen next week, it is clear that Blackfoot and GWSD currently do have different interpretations of what their contract says.
“The GWSD is not concerned with Blackfoot’s annexation plans,” Lyle Yancey said. “That not what the GWSD is in the business of doing. All we are concerned with is doing a good job in taking care of the services we provide to the district’s customers. As a private citizen, I may have my own opinion as to annexation, but as a board member of GWSD, what I care about is the district’s services.”
GWSD and Blackfoot may actually disagree over Blackfoot’s demand that new hook-up customers sign the annexation petition. The attorney for GWSD recently sent the city a letter outlining their concerns over the contract terms, though the Chronicle does not currently have the specifics as to exactly what was in that communication. Marc Carroll, Blackfoot’s mayor, as well as other city officials did say that the two entities currently do not see eye to eye on the contract terms.
While new sewer hook-up customers for the GWSD or any other area may not agree with signing the annexation petition, Blackfoot believes it can require it as a condition of service.
“The city is within its rights to negotiate any of the terms it may require as a condition for providing services,” said Garrett Sandow, the city’s attorney. “The requirement to sign the annexation petition is not unusual for cities in Idaho with impact zones and it is covered by the city’s ordinances 9-1-15 G and 9-3-22, and it is included in the agreement (with GWSD) to provide services. Section C (of the agreement) included the requirement directly. The (services) application is the same (as it has been in the past) and the consent to annex has always been required.
“The city may have been lax in the past at getting the annexation petition signed,” said Kurt Hibbert, the city’s development director, “but it’s always been a requirement.”
The contract between the city and the district dates to 2012 and the city ordinances that Sandow referred to regarding executing a petition to annex as a condition for new service date at least back to 2004.
Given that the Snake River School Board meeting is next week and that the city and district appear to currently disagree on some of their contract terms, this is an ongoing issue which will not be resolved over night.
The GWSD will meet June 13, during which these and related issues may be discussed. The Bingham Chronicle will report any updates on this story as they happen.