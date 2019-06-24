BLACKFOOT – Six defendants charged with felony crimes were scheduled for preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge James Barrett Jr., Thursday, but only one took place.
Megan Elaine Weaver, 29, Blackfoot, was bound over to District Court following her preliminary hearing on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine after a Blackfoot Police detective testified he recorded her selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two separate occasions. She is scheduled to enter a plea before 7th District Judge Stevan Thompson on July 10.
Zandra Ann Brunette, 35, Pocatello, waived her preliminary hearing after her public defender, Manuel Murdoch, told the court she is entering into a plea agreement with the state that will dismiss misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without privileges, and fleeing from an officer in exchange for her guilty pleas to possession of heroin and grand theft by receiving stolen property, a 2013 Toyota Camry. She is scheduled to enter a plea before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson on July 15.
Guyal Thayne Tendoy, 22, Fort Hall, waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of fleeing from an officer. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on July 15 and was ordered released to Bannock County Probation.
Preliminary hearing for Kaylor Wade Wilcox, 19, Blackfoot, on a charge of lewd conduct with a minor was continued to July 3, to give him time to obtain an attorney.
Preliminary hearing for Damian Marshall McIntosh, 26, Pocatello, was canceled after the felony charge against him of malicious destruction of property was reduced to a misdemeanor and he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 70 days suspended and credit for 20 day served, fined $100 plus court costs, ordered to reimburse the county $75 for the cost of his public defender, and pay $220 in restitution to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel. According to court records, McIntosh shoved a knife blade into the door jamb of his hotel room. He told the investigating officers he did it to prevent anyone from entering his room.
Preliminary hearing for Joseph Gino Giannini, 43, Blackfoot, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance was continued.