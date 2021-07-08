BLACKFOOT – There will be an open house’ on Saturday, July 10 to celebrate the retirement of Dr. Kirt McKinlay.
Dr. McKinlay was born in Vernal, Utah, but spent the majority of ,his childhood in Blackfoot.
He then proudly served an LDS mission in England from 1971-73 before returning to Blackfoot. He attended Ricks College, graduating and then attending Brigham Young University. During that time, in 1975, Dr. McKinlay met and married his beautiful wife Dan and together they have raised six children. The couple also has 18 grandchildren.
After his graduation from BYU, he attended the University of Washington to complete his graduate studies. He graduated from from medical school in 1982, and then served his residency at Wyoming Family Practice in Casper, Wyo., from 1982-1985.
In 1985, Dr. McKinlay returned to Blackfoot to begin his family medical practice and joined the Blackfoot Medical Center.
Dr. McKinlay invites everyone to stop by the Bingham Medical Center on Saturday, July 10 from 5-7 p.m. to visit as he prepares for his retirement.
The folks at the BMC express their love and good wishes for Dr. McKinlay’s tireless devotion to the center and its employees and his patients over the years in the Blackfoot area.