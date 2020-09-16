BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School District started its first week of full classes on Monday with only a few hiccups to be hammered out.
Students at Blackfoot High School, Mountain View Middle School, Independence High School, and Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade School will have a five-minute later start to ensure that the students being bused to these schools arrive on time.
Superintendent Brian Kress went to Facebook on Monday to share these updates with parents regarding the five-minute later start as well as one other tidbit of information to share. The second update he provided was regarding school lunch and breakfast. He made comments that the United States Department of Agriculture decided to extend the summer lunch program through December of this year, meaning that all students are able to eat both breakfast and lunch for free through the remainder of 2020 with the potential of the program being extended through the rest of the school year pending any formal decision offered by the USDA.
The students participating in the online program dubbed with the acronym BOSS are welcome to partake in the school breakfast and lunch programs, according to Kress. He explained that the parents will need to contact their children’s respective schools by 9 a.m. the day they wish to pick up a lunch for their kids. They can also request a prepared breakfast for the following day as well when they phone in the lunch order.
Both updates are important as life continues to move toward some sense of normalcy and providing a healthy, well-balanced meal is important as students use that energy to learn.
The district made the motions prior to the pandemic to move the school year to a four-day school week, and with the changes and the small adjustments to the start times of the first class change the school days’ times to the following.
Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade: 8:15 a.m.–3 p.m.
Mountain View Middle School: 8:20 a.m.–3:55 p.m.
Independence High School: 8:20 a.m.–3:50 p.m.
Blackfoot High School: 8:20 a.m.–4:15 p.m.