BLACKFOOT – Blackhawk Barbecue has made some new acquisitions that will provide them with a permanent home base for their operations.
Nic Transtrum, owner of Blackhawk Barbecue, addressed the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) about receiving two different grants to help establish his new location in the historic part of town.
Transtrum first asked about a BURA Blight Grant to fix and remove certain parts of the facility of the old Texaco station he purchased on the corner of Broadway and Judicial St. Prior to the purchase, Blackhawk Barbecue was a completely mobile operation that started with only a trailer and a dream. The trailer was later lost in a wreck on I-15, but when he rebuilt his business, Transtrum had two trailers built for his mobile business to return.
The old Texaco station has been used by many different businesses in the past, including car lots, dealerships, repair shops, and a gas station. Transtrum described the issues plaguing the location such as an old oil basin and sump system that needs to be removed, old car hoists that are no longer functioning, and there was some smoke damage from a previous owner having a small fire inside of a car that had been brought in to be repaired.
He explained that the roof had been replaced following the fire and the structural integrity of the location had not been compromised. On the outside of the building, the old concrete parking area has been cracked and destroyed. The plan is to replace the destroyed concrete and create an outside seating area for those who would like to enjoy their meals at the location.
The second grant Transtrum applied for is the Economic Development Grant which allows for BURA to supply a business with up to 33 percent of total construction costs for the repairs, replacements, and installations of new equipment in the business. Transtrum explained that he intends to keep the old Texaco station feel to the business, expressing that he would like to keep it looking like some of the barbecue locations he visited in the south while serving in the military.
He wants to keep the bay doors on the building so that he can roll them open to allow the smells of fresh barbecue to fill the air. Adding to the older style that he wants to preserve, Transtrum plans to keep the cooking area in the view of the public so they can see how it is prepared.
Because of these plans for his business, he has minimal requests for help with the economic development part, but still needs the help so that he can build an enclosed area for the outdoor smokers as well as a safe place to park his trailers at the end of the day.
The first issue that had to be addressed was that of blight. The members of BURA acknowledged that there are issues, but in the past have never used blight funds for the inside of a business, and as it stands will not consider doing so now.
They asked Transtrum if he had individual breakdowns of cost so they could potentially consider approving the blight grant without the removal of the oil trap and sump pump from the facility. He provided the requested amount with the cost of the oil and sump system removed which came to approximately $22,000. With no further discussion needed, the members approved the grant after verifying that they have the funds available for the project.
The board members then turned their attention to the cost for economic development. The original cost was near $95,000, but after moving the line item for the oil basin and sump system to the economic development portion of the application, the total moved closer to $106,000. The board members verified his intentions and proposed uses for the funds before taking it to a vote. The vote passed unanimously, presenting Transtrum and Blackhawk Barbecue with a permanent base of operations and a staging area for their next mission.