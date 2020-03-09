BLACKFOOT — The comeback of the Blackhawk BBQ Pit food truck is almost totally complete, with a grand re-opening taking place this week.
Owner Nic Transtrum is planning the grand re-opening Wednesday in front of Blacker’s Home Furnishings at 1365 Parkway Dr. in Blackfoot, starting at 11 a.m. and going the rest of the day.
According to the business’ Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BlackhawkBBQPit/) they’ll have a trailer in Idaho Falls Thursday, Pocatello Friday, and again in Idaho Falls Saturday.
Their schedule will be posted on Facebook, and customers can also get information by texting “BBQ” to the phone number 877-785-1099.
Given Transtrum’s background in the military as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot in the Iraq War, the journey to get to this point earned a mission name: “Operation Phoenix.”
The business started July 13 last year with one trailer pulled by a pickup truck. On Dec. 11, the rig was involved in an accident that was one of multiple crashes on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Blackfoot due to snowy and icy roads. Transtrum and two passengers were southbound on I-15 at milepost 88, south of Blackfoot, in a 2000 Ford F250 pulling his 2014 food truck trailer when police said he hit an icy patch, fishtailed, left the right side of the roadway and struck the guard rail. The trailer flipped and caught fire. Landan Van Cleave, 19, of Blackfoot, and Teigen Erickson, 20, of Ammon were passengers in the vehicle.
Police said all occupants were wearing a seatbelt. Transtrum was transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, where he was treated and released. The southbound lanes were blocked for approximately two hours.
“We just got our feet on the ground when the accident happened,” Transtrum said. “Along with the physical damage, it was an emotional blow for a lot of our team. It didn’t take any time at all for the community to reach out, their response and support was amazing. Without that, I don’t know where we’d be. It gave us the charge to get after it.”
While Transtrum said he’s always loved barbecue, Blackhawk BBQ has been more than just that to him. He gives it a patriotic theme. Their website at blackhawkbbqpit.com celebrates local heroes and their service to the country.
“Barbecue puts a smile on everybody’s face, it gives people a chance to celebrate the freedoms we have and where those freedoms come from,” said Transtrum, who flew 79 combat missions in Iraq. His military career ended after he was injured during a mission. His unit was called Phoenix.
He came back from his combat injury to civilian life, and his business is coming back from its own obstacle.
“With our own Operation Phoenix mission, we looked at what it was going to take to rebuild,” Transtrum said. “And now we have two custom-built trailers with custom-built smokers in the back. We’ll be covering Blackfoot, Pocatello, and Idaho Falls, and if we ever have one down, we’ve now got a backup.”
Transtrum and his operations manager, Bryan Boyce, an Air Force veteran, drove to Georgia to pick up the new trailers. They left Feb. 18, and got back Feb. 26, traveling 5,023 miles to get the trailers and smokers.
Transtrum said they are special trailers with a certified kitchen up front and a smoker deck in the back.
“Down south, there’s a lot of barbecue people, and it’s easy to call them up and say this is what we want,” he added. “These guys specialize in barbecue trailers.
“We got excited. We didn’t have much of a choice, it was a long journey and a lot of work, but the team is still here and now we’re adding to the team to man a second trailer.”
Blackhawk has had a couple of test days last Friday and Saturday to get the team back in the flow, Transtrum said.
“I’d prefer that (the accident) hadn’t happened, but life is full of adversities and second chances,” he added. “We face our challenges and learn and grow.”
Transtrum calls himself a lifelong connoisseur of barbecue, noting that he spent a lot of time in the south stationed in the military in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee, where he saw a lot of different techniques.
“I just figured out the best tricks,” he said “I’ve loved grilling, tweaking my own rubs and recipes. Once I was out of the military I was trying to figure out what to do next. I love barbecue, being around it.”
Once Blackhawk got its health department inspection, they decided they wanted to get back in the game.
Transtrum said they will plan out their schedule week to week. They do a lot of private catering.
“Having two trailers now should keep us on the street more,” he added.