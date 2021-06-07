BLACKFOOT – The mission to make a permanent location for the Blackhawk BBQ Pit in Blackfoot was successful for owner-operator Nic Transtrum.
From the beginning, Transtrum’s business was mobile, bringing the flavor of barbecue to the public in different locations. He traveled between Blackfoot, Pocatello, and Idaho Falls with hopes of sharing his take on barbecue with everyone he could.
Transtrum served his country as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot, but following some life-changing circumstances, he had to leave the skies. The unexpected life change brought Transtrum to these crossroads in his life where he made the decision to share his love of southern barbecue with the people of his hometown.
His business took off quickly with people lining up to try his food. The love for his food up and down the valley had him traveling between the cities to share his craft, only to meet an unfortunate setback when one of his mobile units caught fire and was a total loss. In that moment, Transtrum could have given up, he could have walked away, but he could do nothing of the sort because it is not in his character. Transtrum, friends, and family picked themselves back up and jumped right back into the fray.
Piece by piece the return of Blackhawk BBQ would take shape; Transtrum would soon find himself in front of the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency requesting grant funds to convert the old Texaco station on the corner of Broadway and Judicial into a staging area for his operation. The dreams were big, with explanations of leaving the garage-style doors on the front of the building and the smell of barbecue rolling out inviting everyone within smelling distance to enjoy his craft.
Tragedy hit again, but this time on the global scale. COVID-19 would stop many projects in their tracks due to limited resources, time, and construction costs. The grandiose idea that had be shared with BURA would take much longer than originally anticipated, but it is finally taking shape.
Last week, Transtrum posted images on the Blackhawk BBQ Pit Facebook page of him hanging the signage on the building. Now picnic tables appear under the awning out front inviting people to enjoy some barbecue at their restaurant-like location. The addition of the store-front location has provided Blackhawk BBQ Pit the opportunity to spread its wings and reach north and south daily. They update their mobile locations daily on Facebook so those who want some homestyle barbecue for lunch or dinner know where to find it.
Reading the comments and testimonials from their patrons shows the amount of enjoyment and flavor their food brings. Chris P. (last names omitted for privacy) wrote, “Absolutely amazing barbecue. Seriously some of the best I have ever had. I drove up from Salt Lake and am so happy I did.”
Others make note of the quality in comparison to price as well as appreciating the suggestions made by the staff. Kathy F. gave them the five-star thumbs up and noted that being a full-blooded Texan, she knows good barbecue when she eats it.