Actor Tom Berenger has made a number of movies during his career, highlighted by an Academy Award nominee in 1987 for the iconic movie “Platoon.” He has made some great flicks and been cast in others that would be best forgotten.
“Platoon” was his first big role that resulted in his Oscar nomination and he also won the Golden Globe Award for the same role.
Other remembered roles were in “Shoot to Kill” alongside Sidney Poitier and “Last of the Dogmen,” and who could forget the movie “Sniper,” which spawned a franchise of six total movies.
His career has covered over 80 films, a good number of which went straight to video, but he has shown durability in a very volatile industry where you are a hero one day and can’t get a break on another one.
Berenger’s latest attempt is a film that will either make its debut in the coming weeks at just re-opened theaters from the COVID-19 pandemic, or will go straight to video like so many others.
This film, which plays on Berenger’s ability as a backwoods hunter, shooter, military and the like stems from a man on a hunting trip into the deep woods of Maine, stumbles across a dead woman and a pile of money, which of course has ties to bad guys who immediately begin to threaten him and he is forced to make some harsh decisions.
While the scenic value of the movie will not be lost, Berenger is beginning to show some age and an action film may not be his forte from here on out, although he is scheduled for a seventh “Sniper” movie later this year.
“Blood and Money” is a wintry, snow-covered flick where Berenger, starring as Jim Reed, discovers a dead woman and a pile of cash with ties to the mob who immediately begin harassing Reed to recover the money.
It is a rather old and dry plot, but it has worked before and pretty much works here, although Berenger has seen his best days as an action movie star fall behind him.
This movie is directed by first-time director John Barr, who also gets a credit as the screenwriter, and he really stretches things to make it all come together.
While Berenger has his moments as the lead in “Blood and Money,” it is really stretching things to see him in action with younger, fitter actors at this stage of his career. His head of white/silver hair also takes away from the reality of the film.
As a Berenger fan, I am not going to bash the movie any further, just let it suffice that while it has its moments, this film is not going to win any awards and while it may have a better-than-expected run in the theaters due to the release at a time when very few films are being released, this show is catching a break because of COVID-19 rather than some of the shows that were originally scheduled to be released during this time of the summer.
On a scale of 1-5, I rate this movie as a 2.5, good enough to watch, but probably not going to make anyone’s top 1,000 films.
Keep an eye out for it at the Blackfoot Movie Mill once it reopens and, as I stated before, it is good enough to catch, but probably won’t make your top film list.
