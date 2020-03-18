Director David Wilson has given us his latest film appropriately titled “Bloodshot” and he has in his cast a do-everything action star in Vin Diesel in the starring role. This sci-fi cross action film is in some ways an old style action movie that takes advantage of Diesel’s star power in a good vehicle to showcase his talents.
There is something in this movie for everyone and there is non-stop action from the start to the finish.
The lead character is a Marine named Ray Garrison, played by Diesel, who gets murdered along with his wife and is brought back to life through the use of nanotechnology and is actually given some super-human abilities. If wounded, his body almost instantly can regenerate itself and he basically cannot be killed.
There are some similarities to the old movie “Universal Soldier” with additional attributes that make it even more watchable. As Garrison is brought back to life and each successive time that he is “restarted” by the evil Dr. Emil Harting played well by Guy Pearce, the first question asked is “do you remember anything.”
It becomes a real issue when Garrison does begin to remember parts of his previous life, including how his wife was killed and he escapes and heads out to gain his revenge on the murderer. He is basically unstoppable in his quest and of course he is successful in his endeavor.
Diesel was probably the best choice for the lead role in this film and performs as he usually does, more than satisfactorily, and will thrill all Diesel fans with his performance.
The one role that almost, but not quite, steals the show is Eiza Gonzales who has the role of KT. She is also a “rebuilt” former soldier who is in the employ of Dr. Harting and totally under his control. As she works with Garrison, the relationship between the two grows and she eventually aids Garrison in his escape from the clutches of Dr. Harting and eludes and dispatches of his two “enhanced” cronies, also former soldiers.
This film will keep you on the edge of your seats for a good part of the movie as Garrison goes through much of the film being started and re-started time after time, with many chances to move through an assortment of victims as he becomes Dr. Harting’s personal assassin and using his enhanced abilities to become the perfect killer that nobody can see coming.
The ending, which I will not spoil for anybody who clamors to see the film, is very satisfying and a solid end to yet another of the comic book movies that have been an almost monthly fare at the theater. This is a very good adaptation that just screams for a sequel to be made and I would guess that would be normal for an actor like Diesel, who has become the king of the franchises as evidenced by the “Fast and Furious” franchise where he is the biggest star.
This film is easily a 4 or 4.5 on a scale of 1-5
This is a good film that will be a very big hit when things are totaled up at the end of the year. Very much worth the time and money to see at the theater.