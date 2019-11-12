Members of the Blue Knight Security operation are flanked on the left by Barbara Zankie and on the right by Brenda Marx as they show off one of the quilts the two ladies from Rexburg gifted them with on Monday. The quilts were in appreciation for the care given by the organization in transporting Mrs. Zankie’s late husband, Peter, to a Salt Lake City hospital. In the center are Blue Knights Lt. Blake Davis, Sgt. Quinton Kraus, and Dep. Shawn Humpherys of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.