POCATELLO — Blue thumbnails will be seen all across Idaho beginning on April 1, but it’ll be no April Fool’s joke.
The “Thumbs Up for Idaho’s Children” campaign is encouraging people across the state to show their support and raise awareness for the prevention of child abuse and neglect by flooding social media with a wave of blue … thumbnails.
On Monday at 2 p.m. at the Chubbuck City Hall, Mayors Blad and England and ISU President Satterlee will be joining the effort with a news conference to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little and community leaders from around the state have participated in a public service announcement for “Thumbs Up for Idaho’s Children” campaign. The PSA will kick off the campaign and be broadcast during April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month. This campaign will encourage everyone to support the prevention of child abuse and neglect by painting their thumbnail blue and challenging others to do the same on their social networks.
“All children deserve a childhood free from abuse and neglect but this is not the reality for too many of Idaho’s children and youth,” according to Brenda Stanley, Idaho Children’s Trust Fund board member. “The Idaho Children’s Trust Fund is making a difference in preventing abuse and neglect before it happens, but we need awareness and support for this to continue.
By donating to the Trust Fund, attending a training, or simply visiting our website to learn more about prevention efforts, we hope to move our mission forward.”