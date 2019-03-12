BLACKFOOT — Bingham Memorial Hospital has two new members on its board of directors. BMH announced Jessica Lewis and Christel Truchot have joined the board.
Lewis is a life-long resident of Bingham County and is currently a county commissioner.
She graduated from Blackfoot High School and earned her Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Idaho State University. She is currently completing work on her Master of Public Administration to deepen her knowledge of government administration.
Lewis spent five years working for Sara Staub, the Bingham County Clerk, in the elections office before working with the county commissioners as their administrative assistant. She has a long history with public service. During high school, she participated in an internship at the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. This internship, along with having the opportunity to attend a Youth Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C., made her realize that she wanted to pursue a career as a public servant.
She was appointed to Bingham Memorial’s board of directors in February 2019. “Her guidance and support will continue to establish BMH as one of the region’s most respected healthcare systems,” according to a news release.
Truchot was born in Pocatello and was raised in Fort Hall. She attended Gallup High School in Gallup, NM, and, during her senior year, she completed an undergraduate program in nursing at the University of New Mexico. Later, she became certified as a nursing assistant through the Idaho State University workforce program.
In 2011, she started her government career with the Indian Health Services (IHS) as a pharmacy aide. She later became nationally certified as a pharmacy technician, which she has been doing for six years, and last year she became certified to give vaccinations. Throughout her career, she has had the honor of receiving four Portland area director awards, which recognize individuals or groups of employees whose special efforts and contributions, beyond regular duty requirements, have resulted in significant benefits to the IHS, priorities, or customers as well as fulfillment of the IHS mission.
She was appointed to Bingham Memorial’s board of directors in February. She will have a positive impact on their board and will help to ensure they are making decisions that best meet the needs of all of the community members BMH providers serve.
“I am confident that the board will be well served with these two new members,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of BMH. “Jessica and Cristel each bring unique experiences that will help to further our mission and vision. Their diverse backgrounds and unique insights will be invaluable as we continue to experience growth and remain sustainable.”
About Bingham Memorial Hospital
Bingham Memorial Hospital is a 501©3 non-profit critical access hospital located in Blackfoot. BMH is committed to the pursuit of excellence in our endeavor to provide a continuum of quality, compassionate, healthcare services for residents and visitors to east Idaho, in the most efficient and cost effective manner possible. They have healthcare offices in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Shelley. For more information about BMH, visit www.binghammemorial.org or call (208) 785-4100.