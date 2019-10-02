BLACKFOOT — Preparing for and participating in Brake for Breakfast is always met with tremendous enthusiasm at Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH). In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they held their annual Brake for Breakfast event Wednesday from 7-9 a.m.
At 3:30 a.m., Bingham employees and volunteers started preparing 5,000 bags filled with healthy breakfast items. Also included in the bags was lip balm, pens, and a hot and cold pad in the shape of a pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness.
They also gave out bookmarks with information on performing breast self-exams, breast cancer fact sheets, and information about testing for cancers that are hereditary.
“We distributed 500 more bags than last year,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “Every year this event becomes more popular, and I am especially grateful because it gives us a chance to provide the community with useful information about breast cancer, which is our top priority. In addition, this powerful event also highlights that cancer never sleeps and honors those who have lost their life to cancer and those who bravely continue with the fight.”
The event was so popular this year that they ran out of bags around 8 a.m. With a steady stream of vehicles still coming by, about 470 free breakfast vouchers were handed out in place of the breakfast bags.
In the United States, breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in women, and the most frequently diagnosed. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed among women in the U.S. in 2019, along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer, according to breastcancer.org. And, approximately 41,760 of U.S. women are expected to die in 2019 from breast cancer.
However, breast self-exams save thousands of lives each year, and regular screenings — a combination of mammograms, clinical breast exams, and self-exams — can help catch cancer earlier, when it’s easier to treat.
“It was great to be outside welcoming all of the community members who came out for this event,” said Erickson. “Thank you so much for stopping by our hospital this morning. Also, I’m extremely thankful for all of the Bingham employees and volunteers who graciously gave their time to make this event such a huge success.”
Get a regular checkup
The radiology team at Bingham Memorial Hospital encourages women to get a mammogram during the month of their birthday. Mammograms and self-breast exams are the key to early detection and an increased chance of survival. The American Cancer Society encourages women to conduct self-examinations beginning in their early 20s. Women should begin receiving yearly mammograms at age 40.
Scheduling Your Mammogram is Easy
Call your physician’s office when it’s time for your annual mammogram. If you don’t have a physician, call the Bingham Healthcare Women’s Center at (208) 782-3900 and they can help you schedule an appointment.