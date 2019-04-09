BLACKFOOT — Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH), a member of Bingham Healthcare, is hosting an open house tonight to educate the public about their new weight-loss program called EM-POW-ER.
The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bingham Memorial Specialty Plaza, 326 Poplar St., in Blackfoot.
There will be tours of the newly renovated facility and the opportunity to talk to weight-loss specialists, as well as Dr. Tammy Fouse, bariatric and general surgeon at BMH, about the new program.
The open house is free and open to the public. All attendees will have the opportunity to enter into a drawing to win a membership to a gym in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, or Pocatello. Light refreshments will be served.
Bingham Healthcare’s EM-POW-ER weight-loss program still features the same high-quality and compassionate care provided by a dedicated team of weight-loss specialists. However, they have added numerous components to enhance the program.
In addition to non-surgical and surgical weight loss options, their holistic health and wellness program now includes customizable exercise programs, support groups, and self-improvement classes (e.g., cooking and nutrition as well as yoga and meditation classes). The program also has specific paths to help teenagers who are struggling with their weight as well as classes dedicated to a woman’s overall health and well being.
“I hope people in the community will stop by for a tour of our brand new wellness clinic,” says Fouse. “And learn about the supportive weight-loss options EMPOWER can offer for their wellness journey.”
BMH’s weight-loss program is still the No. 1 choice for patients throughout eastern Idaho seeking surgical treatment for severe obesity. Since 2012, they have been the only accredited Bariatric Center of Excellence in eastern Idaho. Last year, Regence BlueShield of Idaho and Blue Cross recognized BMH with a Blue Distinction® Center for Bariatric Surgery designation as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. These nationally designated healthcare facilities meet the highest industry standards for patient safety and quality of care.
BMH holds free weight-loss seminars once a month in the following cities: Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello. To learn more about an upcoming weight-loss seminar or to register for one, visit: www.BinghamMemorialSeminars.com/Weight-Loss