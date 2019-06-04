BLACKFOOT — Bingham County commissioners received a check for $657,281 Tuesday morning for the yearly lease of assets agreement between Bingham Memorial Hospital Inc., and Bingham County in 2007.
Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring said the lease was amended and increased in 2015 to include assets located at the Idaho Doctor’s Hospital. Under the lease, the county maintains ownership of all the property and hospital assets.
“That not only includes the land and buildings, but also the desks, chairs, and equipment inside, all of which will be returned to the county after the term of the lease,” Manwaring said. “The agreement also provides that the yearly payment will increase over time to account for inflation and the growth in value of Bingham County’s assets, using a formula whereby Bingham County receives a percentage of BMH Inc.’s net revenues.”
The check received by the county was the latest payment that was received since the county entered into the Liquid Asset Transfer Agreement in 2007, when the hospital converted from a county-operated facility to a 501©3 non-profit corporation — BMH, Inc.
“Since 2007, BMH Inc., has contributed nearly $5 million to Bingham County’s general fund to the benefit of the citizens,” said Wayne Brower, hospital board chairman. “We are pleased to present this check and contribute to the community in this way.”
According to the agreement, BMH Inc., manages the hospital’s operations and assets. Under the agreement, the county maintains ownership of all the property and hospital assets, which includes the land, buildings, and equipment. While for-profit medical facilities in Idaho send money to out-of-state shareholders, BMH Inc., keeps it all within the community.
Through capital investments, BMH Inc., has worked to increase the county’s real property and capital assets, which have doubled in value from $38 million to more than $98 million since 2007, according to Jericho Cline, director of public relations at BMH.
In 2016, the original agreement was revisited and modified to reflect the increased value of county assets, grown under the direction of BMH Inc., Cline said. Under the agreement, payment is set up as either a percentage of how much the hospital generates in net revenue, or a minimum payment of $400,000 per year, whichever is greater.
“We are pleased to honor our annual commitment to Bingham County,” said Jake Erickson, chief executive officer at BMH. “The amount we paid this year was 25 percent more than last year, which is a testament to our continued growth throughout the region.
“Thank you to the citizens of Bingham County for trusting us with your healthcare and for choosing us when it comes time to making important decisions about your health and well-being. We will continue to do everything we can to continue to expand the world-class healthcare services we provide.”
In addition to the $657,281 given to Bingham County, the non-profit hospital also contributes more than $2 million in community benefits each year through donations and sponsorships, health fairs, free health screenings and clinics, sports medicine coverage for area athletes, and other community events designed to bring community members together, Cline said.
Manwaring, Jessica Lewis, and Mark Bair accepted the check on behalf of Bingham County. Representatives from the hospital board of directors included Wayne Brower, chairman; Layne Van Orden, treasurer; Dean Jones, board member. Administrators from BMH in attendance were Jake Erickson, CEO and John Fullmer, CFO.
“BMH and Bingham County have the best working relationship we have had since before I became a commissioner,” Manwaring said. “BMH has increased healthcare services in the county and the value of the property to Bingham County residents. The county and BMH will continue to work closely to bring the very best hospital care to our county.”