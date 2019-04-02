BLACKFOOT — Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH), a member of Bingham Healthcare, is hosting an open house to educate the public about its new weight-loss program called EM-POW-ER.
The open house is scheduled Wednesday, April 10, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bingham Memorial Specialty Plaza, 326 Poplar St., Blackfoot.
There will be tours of the newly renovated facility and an opportunity to talk to weight-loss specialists, as well as Dr. Tammy Fouse, bariatric and general surgeon at BMH, about the new program. The open house is free and open to the public. All attendees will have the opportunity to enter into a drawing to win a membership to a gym in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, or Pocatello. Light refreshments will be served.
Bingham Healthcare’s EM-POW-ER weight-loss program still features the same high quality and compassionate care and a dedicated team of weight-loss specialists, according to a BMH press release. However, they have added numerous components to enhance several key areas of the program. Their holistic health and wellness program now includes non-surgical and surgical weight loss options, exercise programs, support groups, and self-improvement classes (e.g., cooking and nutrition as well as yoga and meditation classes).
BMH’s weight-loss program is still the No. 1 choice for patients throughout eastern Idaho seeking surgical treatment for severe obesity. Since 2012, they have been the only accredited Bariatric Center of Excellence in eastern Idaho, and last year they were recognized nationally for the highest standards in bariatric surgery.
They still hold free weight-loss seminars once a month in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello. To learn more about an upcoming seminar or to register for one, please visit: www.BinghamMemorialSeminars.com/Weight-Loss.