Bingham Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome Dr. Travis R. Adams, PhD, ABPP, to their medical staff. He is a Harvard-trained, licensed clinical psychologist who provides continuing and comprehensive mental and behavioral care for children, adolescents, and adults of all ages.
Dr. Adams specializes in the treatment of anxiety and depressive disorders, Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), grief, and addictions. He has extensive experience working with couples, families, and military veterans. And he works with patients on relationship matters to include intimacy and relationship enhancement, as well as anyone who wants to take positive steps to improve their overall health.
He was born and raised in Shelley, and earned his BSc in psychology and MSc marriage and family therapy from Brigham Young University. He was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy in counseling psychology from Indiana State University and completed his clinical residency at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Medical Center. He was a pediatric psychology fellow at the Massachusetts General Hospital, and is one of only three board-certified child and adolescent psychologists in the state of Idaho.
He has been married 27 years, has four children, and has spent the last 20 years serving in the United States Air Force. When he is not practicing psychology, he enjoys spending time with his family, hiking, and backpacking in our beautiful mountains, fishing, running, traveling, and being a sports enthusiast. He loves eastern Idaho and is grateful to be back home.
It would be an honor for Dr. Adams to serve anyone throughout the region who may benefit from his services. He is now welcoming new patients at the following locations:
Blackfoot
Idaho Physicians Clinic
Bingham Memorial Medical Plaza
98 Poplar St., 3rd Floor
Blackfoot, ID 83221
P: (208) 782-2991
F: (208) 785-3876
Idaho Falls
Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic
1975 Martha Ave., Suite A
Idaho Falls, ID 83404
P: (208) 535-3638
F: (208) 535-3632
To schedule an appointment in Blackfoot, please call (208) 782-2991 or in Idaho Falls (208) 535-3638.