Brian Thomas, MD, board-certified otolaryngologist who specializes in head and neck surgery, recently joined the medical staff at Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH), a member of Bingham Healthcare. He also provides a comprehensive diagnostic and treatment program for all diseases involving the ear, nose, or throat.
Now that Dr. Thomas has joined the Bingham family, patients won’t have to travel out of town for the types of services he offers.
He treats patients of all ages and enjoys all aspects of general otolaryngology practice including management of eustachian tube dysfunction, sinus disease, head and neck cancer, and tonsil problems. In addition, he helps patients with any type of ear, nose, or throat surgery, including the following:
- Bone-anchored hearing appliances
- Facial reconstruction
- Neck mass/lymph node removal
- Saliva gland surgery
- Sinus surgery and septoplasty
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy
- Tympanic membrane repair
- Tympanostomy tube placement
Dr. Thomas holds a BSc with honors in biology and minors in chemistry and psychology from Utah State University in Logan, Utah. He earned his MD from Dartmouth Medical School in Hanover, N.H., and completed his Otolaryngology residency at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
When Dr. Thomas is not practicing medicine, he enjoys woodworking and spending time with his wife and children. They enjoy family adventures like hiking and camping.
He is welcoming patients at the following two locations:
Idaho Physicians Clinic
98 Poplar St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
P: (208) 785-3800
Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic — Valencia
3302 Valencia Dr.
Idaho Falls, ID 83404
P: (208) 524-9400
To schedule an appointment, please call a number at the location most convenient for you.