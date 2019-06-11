BLACKFOOT — Cortney Casper, MD, obstetrician and gynecologist (Ob-Gyn), recently joined the medical staff at Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH), a member of Bingham Healthcare. He is welcoming new patients in Blackfoot.
He sees both obstetrics and gynecology patients and helps women through pregnancy, labor and delivery. In addition, he specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of abnormal bleeding, fibroids, ovarian cysts, pelvic masses, abnormal Pap smears, and more. He uses the da Vinci Surgical System and comprehensive robotic-assisted surgery program for general gynecologic surgeries, hysterectomies, and ovary removal for benign conditions.
Dr. Casper received his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Stevens-Henager College in Salt Lake City, Utah. He earned a Post-Baccalaureate in Pre-Medicine at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Ga., and he holds a Doctor of Medicine from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine located in St. Maarten, Netherlands. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Providence Hospital in Southfield, Mich.
Dr. Casper was raised in Rexburg and graduated from Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls. When he is not practicing medicine, he enjoys spending time with his family, camping, golfing, and participating in marathons as well as triathlons.
He is welcoming patients at the following location:
Bingham Memorial Medical Plaza
98 Poplar St., 2nd Floor
Blackfoot, ID 83221
P: (208) 785-3900
To schedule an appointment or consultation, please call the number listed above.