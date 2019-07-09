Bingham Memorial Hospital, a member of Bingham Healthcare, is pleased to welcome Dr. Ryan Finn — anesthesiologist and fellowship-trained interventional pain management specialist — to their medical staff.
Before deciding upon a treatment plan, Dr. Finn takes a comprehensive approach by doing everything possible to determine the source(s) of a patient’s pain. He specializes in using the most advanced minimally invasive techniques for pain management, with a particular interest in injections, ablations, and neuromodulation including spinal cord stimulation. He focuses on non-opioid treatment of pain and working with the patient to improve their function and quality of life.
Dr. Finn earned his BSc in Microbiology, with a minor in Spanish, from Idaho State University in Pocatello. He received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Midwestern University, Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Glendale, AZ. He then completed a residency in anesthesiology at the University of Massachusetts in Worcester, Mass., and a fellowship in interventional pain management from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wis.
When Dr. Finn is not practicing medicine, he enjoys spending time with his wife and children. He also loves cycling, running, skiing, snowboarding, and playing the guitar and piano.
He is welcoming new patients at the following two locations:
Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic — Vista
285 Vista Drive Suite E
Pocatello, ID 83201
P: (208) 239-8023
F: (208) 232-0369
Bingham Memorial Medical Office Building
98 Poplar Street, 3rd Floor
Blackfoot, ID 83221
P: (208) 782-3701
F: (208) 782-3994
He speaks fluent Spanish. Se habla Español.