POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health met on Thursday morning to review the health district’s current status of severity surrounding the number of infections of COVID-19 as well as the state levels.
Before formally starting the meeting, chairman Vaughn Rasmussen asked if they could hold a moment of silence for former chairperson Ken Estep who passed away recently and served on the Board of Health in the seat from Power County. Rasmussen stated that Estep was a good friend and will be missed by many.
SIPH Director Maggie Mann provided the update surrounding the current status of COVID in the area and was happy to report that District 6 (which Bingham County is part of) has seen a constant downtrend in percent positivity since the peak in December. Furthermore, most hospitals are reporting that they are back to full levels of care, with 0% showing that they have had to result to Crisis Standards of Care. Bingham Memorial, according to her report, still is in the group that continues to feel some stresses from the previous months, but will continue to bounce back as long as infection rates remain low in the the area.
Currently, Bingham County is running at an average of only 9.0 cases per 10,000 and had only four new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the report. On the other side of that coin is Bannock County which is labeled as one of the state hot spots for COVID this week, averaging more than double Bingham’s infection rate with an active case total of 160, nearly four times as large as Bingham’s active cases. On SIPH’s website, Bingham County has officially dropped under the moderate threshold for active cases and continues to trend downward as vaccine continues to roll out.
Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring posed the question to Mann regarding the longevity of the vaccine’s triggered response in those who have received the vaccine. Mann explained that it is expected to provide some immunity for upward of one year, but it is not expected to work against the different strains at full potential but is assumed that it will work similar to flu vaccines and how they provide partial resistances even when different strains arrive as dominant. He continued his line of questions by asking if this will require a vaccination year-to-year. Mann said it may turn out to be a recurring issue each year and may require vaccination annually, but the hope is that it will not be a permanent necessity. Rasmussen explained that he appreciated the information because there are many different reports claiming different timelines and would like to keep this dialogue open as more and more verified information becomes available.
Commissioner Ernie Moser from Bannock County asked how they are tracking who has received a vaccine and how those who are traveling out of their county to receive a vaccine are being tracked. She noted that they are tracking every vaccination taking place and provided positive data that the state of Idaho has been minimal on numbers of vaccines that have been wasted — of the nearly 200,000 doses administered, only 30 have been wasted.
CURRENT RISK LEVELS
Bannock County remains in Moderate.
Bingham County remains in Moderate.
Bear Lake County remains in Moderate.
Butte County moved to Moderate.
Caribou County remains in Moderate.
Franklin County remains in Moderate.
Power County remains in Moderate.
Oneida County remains in High.