POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health held its first meeting regarding the current risk levels of COVID-19 since before Christmas on Thursday, and made only one change.
Power County was deescalated to Moderate Risk following the presentation from SIPH and medical input from Dr. Ken Newhouse of Bingham Memorial Hospital and Dr. Dan Snell of Portneuf Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Newhouse addressed the board following SIPH Director Maggie Mann’s update on the current levels of the coronavirus across the state and how SIPH measures up against it. He started by explaining that the issue of staffing remains a major problem before moving into discussing the vaccine.
Dr. Newhouse said the vaccine has added new stressors on the system with requiring staff to do other tasks above and beyond what they have been battling for nearly 12 months now and it will be another four to six months before they plan to see any reprieve.
He also explained the situation with the stability of the vaccine, explaining that once it has been warmed up from the extreme cold levels that it must be stored at, they only have hours to use it or it will no longer provide a viable inoculation. Dr. Newhouse explained that they are having people come in for their appointments in flights so none of the vaccine is wasted.
Dr. Snell thanked Mann and her staff for their efforts on Christmas Eve, getting the vaccine received, prepped, and ready within one hour of receiving the shipment. PRMC had 500 patients planned to be vaccinated that day and there was no guarantee that it would arrive on time.
After the thanks, Dr. Snell explained that PRMC peaked at 30 beds filled with COVID patients and they had one-third of those on ventilators in the Intensive Care Unit. They have since seen the numbers taper in Pocatello, and he feels people are taking more precautions and those actions have lowered the number of flu cases as well. He feels people are taking COVID and the flu season seriously.
Commissioner Ernie Moser of Bannock County asked Dr. Snell about the effects of the vaccine. He explained that they expect to see 70% vaccinated and Dr. Newhouse affirmed the same percentages as well. They both stated they have not seen major side effects and the most adverse side effect they have seen was similar to a normal response to the Shingles vaccine. Dr. Newhouse explained that his response has been similar to flu shots, leaving him with a sore shoulder where it was administered.
Dr. Newhouse explained that all of the staff and patients in the long-term care facility in Blackfoot have received their vaccines as well.
The meeting changed to address the current risk levels in each of the counties. One by one, each of the county commissioners representing their respective counties would make motions pertaining to their counties.