POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District’s Board of Health met Thursday for their biweekly evaluation of the current risk level of COVID-19 in the eight-county area. SIPH Director Maggie Mann started the meeting with an overview of the state of Idaho and the rest of the health districts as a comparison to the local area.
Mann’s report on the rest of the state started with the Idaho Hospital Association where she covered the current level of hospitalizations in Idaho as well as their ability to continue to handle the ever-increasing number of patients. From the data, there are 112 intensive care unit beds available in the state of Idaho as well as 485 ventilators. The good news here is that there are plenty of ventilators available should the need arise for a patient to be placed on one. The bad news being that there are only 112 ICU beds in the state, according to the Idaho data. In the last week alone, there’s been a running average of 458 patients in a bed, and an average of 105 of those patients spending time in an ICU bed.
Those numbers are part of the reason why Gov. Brad Little and Health Director Dave Jeppesen have signed the order to allow hospitals to conduct their services under Crisis Standards of Care if the need arises in their facilities. The idea of CSC has been discussed in many of Gov. Little’s press conferences as well as the fact there have been multiple times where a health care facility has required the help of surrounding hospitals because they simply could not take another patient at that time. When a hospital needs to divert patients, it creates an unwanted situation. In the SIPH health district alone, there are 75 currently hospitalized, with a total of 494 hospitalized.
Mann’s report finished with her going over each county’s data, saying that Caribou County has had a nice downtrend since the last meeting alongside Bear Lake County. Although there have been some counties seeing trends in the right direction, every one of the counties continues to breach the threshold for the High-Risk category.
After her report, each of the counties made motions to stay the course, remaining at the high-risk category. The health district also made decisions to reconvene following the holidays on Jan. 14.