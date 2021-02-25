POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health met on Thursday to discuss any changes to the current COVID-19 crisis in the health district, as well as other agenda items.
Since the start of 2021, Idaho has seen a steady downtrend of coronavirus cases, with some health districts dipping under the 5% positivity threshold. Idaho was not seeing numbers that low since early summer of 2020. Now, following the massive spike that put hospitals in a crippling grapple, current numbers continue to provide hope that the worst may be behind us.
During the BOH meeting, it was noted that there have been some slight bounces up and down for the eight-county region, including hospitalizations, but there continues to be less active cases as well as less deaths due to COVID. Earlier this week, Idaho recognized its first day without a COVID-related death for quite some time and in the same time frame as the United States crossed the 500,000 deaths threshold.
Following SIPH Director Maggie Mann’s presentation of the current rates of positivity, active cases in each of the eight counties, and answering questions regarding the number of probable cases, each of the counties presented a motion regarding what risk level they should be in or moved to. Franklin and Power counties have been able to continue their downward trends better than the others and have been moved to the minimal risk category for the first time in many months. When Franklin County’s levels were displayed during the meeting, someone hollered out in excitement for the proactive and smart choices people have made to combat the virus.
Other counties would not be so lucky, with the remaining six — Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, and Oneida — remaining in the moderate risk category. Each of the commissioners did express that they felt it would be possible to move back into the minimal risk category but felt that because they were technically over the threshold for moderate, they should remain in the moderate category.
In Wednesday’s Bingham County commissioners’ meeting, Commissioner Whitney Manwaring, who serves on the Board of Health representing Bingham County, expressed hope that he will be able to move Bingham County into the minimal risk category soon and was waiting for the newest numbers so he would be prepared to make the motion if the numbers dictated it. Bingham County would be just a few active cases over the threshold, so Manwaring made the motion to keep the county in the moderate category with hopes that when they meet in two weeks, he will be moving Bingham County to the minimal risk category.
Currently the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District has a total positivity rate of 5.39% which is just over the district threshold of 5% to move the entire district back down to minimal risk.