POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District’s board of health gathered for their weekly meeting to discuss the situation surrounding COVID-19 in the eight-county region.
Joining the commissioners for this meeting was Dr. Mark Bolton from Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco. Dr. Bolton has been involved in the medical field and served 15 years in the Air Force.
Dr. Bolton was provided the opening time to speak about what he has recognized working with the members of Lost Rivers and had some insightful input to aid in the decision-making part of the meeting.
Dr. Bolton prefaced everything he said with the statement that he knows that washing hands, social distancing, proper use of masks, and common sense has helped flatten the curve and continues to be necessary as the pandemic continues to unfold. He also wanted to make it clear that he believes the worst part of the pandemic is over, but that statement should not be a license to rest on one’s laurels; he wants people to understand that taking precautions will slow the spread and keep it at a manageable level.
Dr. Bolton explained that he believes the country is well on its way to herd immunity but that does not mean for people to run out and try to catch the coronavirus, and he believes the death rate dropping is a good sign.
“I believe that the more virulent strains killed themselves off by killing their hosts,” he stated as he explained that the current virus strain may shorten the lifespan of someone, in his opinion, but is not the same strain that was causing such high death tolls early on. He said he “personally thinks it [the death rate] is overstated.”
Bingham County Commissioner, Whitney Manwaring asked Dr. Bolton about if Lost Rivers has had any issues with acquiring the necessary tools needed to fulfill their commitments to their community. Br. Bolton replied candidly that he is not involved in that side of things and deferred the question to Susan Collins, Butte County commissioner. She explained that the only limitation they have had at LRMC is the need for two more sample analyzers, which they were supposed to have received already but have not. LRMC is being utilized by the state as one of the labs doing COVID-19 lab testing, and has been for months. They have the capabilities and processes to handle the work load according to Dr. Bolton, and are more than capable of taking on patients from any of the medical facilities in the vicinity.
Dr. Bolton also wanted to warn the commissioners about complaints they may hear in the near future from potential COVID-19 patients in regards to testing. Dr. Bolton explained that they have been asking patients to wait a few days before receiving a COVID-19 test because they are finding false negative results when patients are only a few days into their symptomatic window. Instead, he suggested that patients wait until they are near one week with symptoms so the results are accurate.
This statement came only minutes after Manwaring asked SIPH Director Maggie Mann if they have received any complaints about not testing, or heard of people being told that the hospital will consider the patient’s family as all positive cases, or about people who left because they did not have time to wait for a test being conducted and told they have had a positive test. Manwaring stated that he has received phone calls saying that each of those scenarios have been told to him by residents of Bingham County.
Mann and Tracey McCulloch explained that even if the hospital states it that way, without a positive COVID-19 test, they will not be added into the confirmed category — instead they are listed as a probable case until a positive case is acquired for any/all of those in the same household.
Once questions completed, it was time to make motions on current threat levels in each of the counties.
Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser made the motion to keep his county in the moderate-risk category because of the number of active cases. The motion was seconded and passed unanimously.
Manwaring made the same motion; keep Bingham County in the moderate-risk level. Manwaring cited the students being out for spud harvest break at almost every district besides Blackfoot, and made a comment regarding Blackfoot’s school board meeting on Thursday evening to discuss the decisions made during their SIPH meeting. That motion passed as well.
Franklin, Butte, and Power counties are in the high-risk category as of Thursday, while Bear Lake and Caribou remain moderate and Oneida stayed in the minimal-risk category because they have managed to stay under the threshold.
Bingham and Bannock counties continue to be the focal points of the majority of cases of COVID-19 in the SIPH district and both areas’ hospitals made contact with Mann prior to the meeting to express how stretched their intensive care units remain. Dr. Snell from Portneuf Medical Center explained to Mann that every major medical center along the Interstate 15 corridor from Utah State University to Madison Memorial in Rexburg continues to remain at almost capacity every day.