BLACKFOOT – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health district’s Board of Health (BOH) met Thursday morning to review the impact of COVID-19 on the eight-county district and share information regarding the issues they are currently facing.
SIPH Director Maggie Mann started off by reviewing the number of cases in Idaho, SIPH, and each county before leading the meeting into the meat of things.
Mann explained that there are nearly 39,000 total cases in the state of Idaho — confirmed and probable — as well as a total of 2,508 total cases in the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District. The number of cases have dropped significantly in Bingham and Bannock Counties with the downturn in active and monitored cases attributed to the infection in the jails being removed from the data due to enough passed time without symptoms for the inmates.
Mann did make it a point to remind those in the meeting that Bingham County continues to reside well above the numbers of active cases to be considered high-risk, even with clearing 115 active cases from Tuesday to Wednesday.
After the numbers were revisited, the meeting changed focus. Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser asked about other services that the BOH provides such as suicide prevention and other forms of mental health services. He recalled that since the start of COVID-19, the board has not taken time to push mental health or suicide prevention and would like for them to visit the subject matter.
Bear Lake County Commissioner Vaughn Rassmussen explained that SIPH has been holding online seminars for mental health, and conducted training in Bear Lake County for those who wished to attend, to learn techniques to help identify suicidal individuals. Rassmussen also noted that some of the issues surrounding mental health were just happenstance when lining up with COVID-19.
Following the discussion surrounding the board and its actions regarding mental health during the pandemic, each of the counties were provided the opportunity to express how they feel about their risk level in their counties, and then motion where they should reside until next week’s full meeting.
Starting with Bannock, Moser made the motion for Bannock County to stay in the moderate-risk category because of the large downtrend in cases in his county. The motion was seconded and passed unanimously. Following Bannock was Bear Lake County with Rassmussen making the same motion, stay in the moderate category at least till next Thursday.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring from Bingham County made the same motion, have Bingham County stay in the moderate category for the current time. Each additional county decided it would be best to stay one more week in their current categories with hopes of the downtrends continuing.
The next BOH meeting will be held on Oct. 1 and will be streamed on Facebook Live.