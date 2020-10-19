POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District’s Board of Health met late last week to review their Regional Response Plan and current COVID-19 risk levels across the area.
They invited Dr. Snell from Portneuf Regional Medical Center to address the board again and he provided information regarding the virus as well as the upcoming flu season.
Dr. Snell commended the members of the board for not making any hasty decisions and making their recommendations based on the information available. After providing those uplifting comments, Dr. Snell turned his focus to COVID-19 and the flu season.
He started by explaining that although they are not completely maxed out it does not mean they have not seen a higher number of cases.
“We have seen a steady increase of coronavirus patients in the hospital,” Dr. Snell stated, but he noted that less than half of those patients are Bannock County residents. Dr. Snell also commented on the increase of average cases, expressing that when he first met with the board, the average number of new cases was sitting around 15, now they are riding between 22-23 on a daily basis. Overall, he explained that the community has to remain vigilant and be proactive to prevent undue stress on the system as we get further into flu season.
He then switched focus from COVID to the flu. Dr. Snell explained that to ensure that there is as minimal strain on the system as possible, the need for community members to get their flu shots is at an all-time high. He explained that the best results possible from flu shots are upward of 60% success rates which they have seen in the past.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring from Bingham County asked about those who see adverse effects from flu shots and what they should do if they are concerned about it. Dr. Snell and SIPH Director Maggie Mann explained that because a flu vaccination does not carry a live virus, they should not be concerned about receiving one. However, there are documented cases where people find themselves feeling ill for a short period of time.
These outliers are normal, according to the doctor, who explained that he himself has experienced those side effects, but still believes it is the best option to help prevent any unnecessary stress on the hospital system.
Snell explained that the hospitals along the I-15 corridor are in constant communication among themselves, and they are all feeling the pressure from the pandemic. They have not had to eliminate or lessen elective surgeries at this point, but the concern is that if something does not change, that would be the next step to ensure the best possible results for the safety and well-being of their patients.
He added that they are hiring 27 new nurses at PRMC, and will continue to utilize the nursing students from Idaho State University even as other hospitals go away from using nursing students during the pandemic. Snell explained that their reasoning for continuing the utilization of this outlet will benefit them in the long run because they will already know and understand the computer systems being used at PRMC and will be easier to train.
The last question asked to Snell came from Vaughn Rassmussen, who asked if people can contract COVID-19 through other fluids such as sweat. Snell responded that at this point, it is known to be a respiratory virus and transmitted through vapor from the nose and mouth; the only way it would be contracted through sweat would be if someone had sneezed, coughed, or saliva on someone’s sweat and then it was transmitted through it.
It was also noted that when large numbers of new cases are reported by the health district, if it is coming from a weekend or holiday weekend such as last Tuesday’s report, it is for multiple days they are added together.