BLACKFOOT – Following changes with the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department, people can no longer travel to their local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to purchase their registrations for boats and off road vehicles, according to Bingham County Assessor Donavan Harrington.
Changes that took place during the start of the COVID-19 shutdowns came in line with the overhauling of the State of Idaho’s Parks and Recreation Department website.
Now, those who need to register their boats, ATVs, UTVs, and other off road vehicles will need to make their way to the Idaho Parks and Recreation website and purchase them online. Once the end user has purchased their registration for the year, their stickers to go on their plates and hulls will be sent to the mailing address listed on file.
According to Commissioner Mark Bair, when he purchased his registration earlier this season, the stickers arrived within four days of the purchase which was quite a surprise after all of the delays due to COVID-19.
Harrington wanted it known that it is not an instant process, and that those who are trying to get out with those items should allow enough time to have their registrations and stickers arrive beforehand.
The commissioners made it a point to expand on the subject, asking about the titling process as well. Currently, titles can be processed at the local level, but by the end of the year, it is expected that the state will take over titling as well. Right now, Bingham County is one of the only counties allowing walk-ins to the DMV and it has increased the amount of titling being conducted at the Bingham County Courthouse.
As it stands, the changes are slated for the fourth quarter and will take some adjusting for everyone.