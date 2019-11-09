FIRTH — Robert Bolinder is from a long line of U.S. veterans. His father was in the Army’s 101st Airborne, one uncle was in the Army’s 82nd Airborne, and another uncle was in the Army Air Corps during WWII. His mother’s brother was in the U.S. Navy.
“I was in the Air Force 20 years, 13 days and 15 hours — but who’s counting?” Bolinder said.
Bolinder graduated from Firth High School in May 1966 and then joined the Air Force. He was assigned to train in Air Force specialty 462 — aircraft weapons.
He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, from 1968-1970.
“For eight of those months I was in Korea at the Kwan-Ju Air Base. I enjoyed Korea. It’s like here (in Idaho) but a little more humid.”
From 1971-1972, he was stationed in Thailand when the Vietnam War was ongoing.
“The situation in Vietnam was too unstable to have our equipment over there,” Bolinder said.
He and his team were responsible to load munitions — bombs, rockets, flares, all kinds of armaments--into B-52 airplanes.
“We were responsible to make sure the weapons were loaded on the airplane, locked in place, armed in the proper sequence and the firing pin was lined up after it was released,” he said. “When the bomb was released from the airplane, the rotating vein rotates in the wind. When the rotating vein is lined up, it hits the igniter and then the weapon fires, just like a rifle shot. You don’t want those bombs exploding in the plane. We made sure the guns, bombs, flares, rockets and missiles were loaded and ready to function properly.”
His second tour of duty in Thailand was from January 1974 to January 1975. He loaded armaments on F-4s and F-111s.
“We were closing bases at that time,” he said.
“The Viet Cong (VC) didn’t like us. At 2 a.m. one night, the VC came over the fence at the Utapo airbase. Sirens went off. The VC put bombs under the planes. Their primers went off but the bombs did not explode. None of their weapons worked.
“One airman faced a VC with a hand gun; the VC pointed the gun under his nose and pulled the trigger — three times. The gun did not go off but the airman was never the same again,” Bolinder said. “The Thai guard and our guard made short order of the intruders.
“My friend and I played cribbage for a couple hours until the ‘all clear’ was sounded. That is as close to war as I got.”
In January 1975, Bolinder was stationed in Grand Forks, N.D., for 4 1/2 years. He worked with B-52s.
“I was an aircraft weapons instructor,” he said. “I taught aircraft systems for B-52s, F-111s, F-105s, F-16s and F-4s.”
He spent one year as an Air Force recruiter in Twin Falls and the last five years of his military career at Hill AFB working with F-16s.
“I helped test a reentry vehicle for the NASA Apollo program,” Bolinder said. “We were testing the shape of the reentry vehicle at Edwards AFB in central California.
“I was also part of testing smart bombs; it was not armed. We were testing the shape and the guidance system. We lost the target in a corn field. The Air Force bought the man’s corn field but the smart bomb was never found.”
Would he recommend people join the service?
“I really enjoyed the military, but, it’s not for everyone,” he said. “Some people couldn’t handle the regimentation. They take away your individuality and build you back up as a team member. You are dependent on (your team) and they are dependent on you.”
Bolinder and his wife, Mary, have been married 51 years. The couple has four boys, two girls, 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Some of his family has followed in his military heritage. His oldest son served four years in the Air Force. A grandson joined the Army; a granddaughter will graduate from the Air Force Officer Training School in December. Another granddaughter plans to join the Navy come April 2020.