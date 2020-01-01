In 2016, Gretchen Carlson worked for Fox News and was a journalist of some renown. She faced fears that her job would be at stake if she reported that sexual harassment was occurring in the workplace environment and she kick-started a sweeping internal investigation at Fox News when she accused chairman and CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.
The former anchor’s allegation? That she had been removed from the popular show Fox & Friends and pushed into a less desirable time slot for her refusal to exchange sexual favors with the CEO. And, she added, for her inability to “get along with the boys.”
The film ‘Bombshell” relates that story and more and is backed by three actresses of some note in Chalize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie in the lead roles and a cast of well-known actors in the roles of the males in the workplace who instigated the whole investigation.
Carlson’s claims created a maelstrom of events that encouraged other harassed victims at Fox to come forward. Eventually, fellow Fox anchor Megyn Kelly and at least 20 other women working at Fox added their own testimonies to bolster Carlson’s claims.
Bombshell shines a bright light on the courage required by Gretchen, Megyn and all the other women at Fox to report their toxic workplace environment.
When they first experience sexual harassment, Gretchen and Megyn both go through the proper channels to report Ailes’ inappropriate behavior. They try to make the network more female friendly by calling out misogynistic comments by their colleagues and promoting programs and policies that aim to end the over-sexualization of women. In the same time frame, the film sympathetically portrays Megyn’s confrontation of presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding his disparaging comments towards women.
The three lead actresses in this film go well beyond what you might expect and portray the workplace at Fox as very caustic and prove their point well. There was sexual harassment going on at Fox and had been for some time.
They prove their point in a very poignant way and as they make their point, all men in the audience will begin to reflect on situations where they may have been party to sexual harassment taking place. It is a different world that we all live in today and it is wise to be made aware of what is proper behavior and what is not.
As more and more cases are cropping up each year, there will be more and more situations just like this one that are shown to the American public and eventually, as is always the case, there will be cases against women as well as there are more and more women in positions of authority.
The movie is definitely worth a look, especially by anyone who works in an environment where men oversee women and women oversee men because both could be found guilty of harassment just for normal topics of conversation.
This movie has not yet been released in the Blackfoot area, but is expected to be released soon. When it is , please check the Blackfoot Movie Mill and its website for show times and prices.