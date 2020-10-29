BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School District bonding committee first made requests to review bids for a contractor manager company at the work session held by the board of trustees earlier in October. The bonding committee has been meeting since August following the original peak of COVID-19 and has worked on narrowing down options for better ways for the district to expand with no increased impact on taxpayers.
Following the approval to reviews bids received by the bond committee, all six of the bids were reviewed. Comments were made during the most recent school board meeting that they were surprised to have received such high interest in such an odd year, and board Chairman Dewane Wren asked if any of the companies were local because of the hopes to benefit a local business assuming that a bond passes in the 2021 year to allow for necessary growth in the community and repurposing of the I.T. Stoddard Elementary building. Superintendent Brian Kress explained to the board that they have received bids from at least one company in Southeastern Idaho named Headwaters, who on multiple occasions provided necessary information to the committee to make educated decisions as well as set reasonable goals to obtain.
Headwaters, which is out of Idaho Falls, has been involved in the construction of schools for some time and has some large projects under their belt. The closest to Blackfoot, Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls, was one of the most recent projects in the area that they were an integral part in as well as two different elementary schools in the Teton area. Because of their involvement, it was easier to establish a baseline of what the project cost would be and allowed for increased interests in different areas of education to ensure everyone received a piece of the pie.
After members of the committee reviewed the bids, they recommended that the board of trustees uphold its choice for the best option following a formal request for qualifications. Requests for qualifications (RFQ) are a common practice in the bidding world to ensure that the company or persons bidding on a project have the proper licensure, experience, and capability to ensure that they will be able to successfully complete the task with minimal problems. The board voted in favor of conducting an RFQ on Headwaters during their most recent meeting.
The bond committee narrowed down a laundry list of wants and dreams to obtainable goals with the best-bang-for-the-buck including the construction of a new elementary school with a larger student capacity on land owned by the district near the soccer complex, repurposing the current I.T. Stoddard building into a Career Technical Education center as an extension of Blackfoot High School, a lit soccer field and baseball diamond, an additional soccer field, and a few other upgrades.
During the meetings, one of the biggest points of notoriety was the desire to ensure that any bond requested from the taxpayers would not increase their property taxes, this meant finding the finite amount of money able to be requested through the bonding process that would not increase property taxes at the retirement of the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center bond, which retires at the end of 2021.
With that goal in mind, the committee began looking at all feasible options to ensure there would be the biggest benefit gained from any and every dollar the voters would support.
One of the biggest questions asked in the bond committee meetings revolved around the desire of building a brand new high school like those in Rigby and Thunder Ridge. When shown the cost of something like that, even scaled back to a smaller floorplan, the dollar amount was near $50 million. The bond committee was not comfortable abandoning their initial mantra of not costing the taxpayers more money, but rather looked for ways to benefit the current location.
Some of the ideas involved creating a more accessible, inviting commons area at ground level in front of the school. The hope is that having a more inviting area will directly impact the number of students who remain at the school during lunch time, as well as provide an inviting atmosphere to visiting schools and students. Adding this would then leave the current lunchroom located in the basement available to be repurposed into something else. BHS Principal Roger Thomas provided an idea that fits with the current state of education — turn it into an accessible e-learning location for those who do not have the internet at home as well as a place where they can take online dual enrollment courses through one of the local universities or colleges. The goal is to not waste anything that could see change or is shuffled elsewhere.
If the bond were to pass, the elementary school would see major overhauls building shops that extend directly from a classroom setting for students to participate in their CTE programs. The need for an increased CTE program became apparent when for the 2020-21 school year, in welding courses alone, the school had to deny 80 students from participating in the program because they do not have the amount of class-hours to provide that. Even at an overwhelming class size of 40 students each, that would be two class periods that do not exist — because of these rejections, the desire to have something dedicated to those classes became a priority with plans of taking the current class locations and creating a safe location for the dance team, cheerleaders, and wrestlers. Again, the plan is to not allow anything to be wasted.