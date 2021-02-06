BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency received information regarding the bond they were seeking for the Downtown District during a special BURA meeting Thursday morning.
The Downtown District is only a few years away from being retired and in the last year has become a hot spot for local business growth.
When the bond discussion started early last fall, businesses were waiting on the word of whether the agency would be able to secure the funding to formally approve grant dollars that otherwise may have deterred businesses from joining downtown Blackfoot.
More notably, local businesses like Get Found First and the Teton House would not receive any grant dollars to help gentrify their locations because the funds simply were not there. However, with the approval of the bond, they will be able to fully fund the request and approved amounts with expectation of recovering the total of said bond in five years.
Bart Brown, a member of BURA and branch manager of D.L. Evans Bank in Blackfoot, reported the numbers to the members of BURA late last year with high expectancy of being able to commit the dollars to these projects as well as being able to regain those dollars within the five-year timeline.
Both the Teton House and Get Found First projects are large undertakings by the business owners as well as having hard large price tags placed on them.
The confidence in the job creation for Blackfoot helped support both projects as well as the desire to revitalize the downtown area.
Other downtown projects that have taken place in the past include the Candy Jar, Blackhawk Barbeque site location (not completed yet), the Milmor (in the early stages), the Nuart Theater, the Potato Expo Museum, and a few others. These projects have driven foot traffic into local businesses and shops from tourists, even during the pandemic.
The bond provides BURA the opportunity to finish what it started in the Downtown District, bolstering the amount of activity in the historic part of Blackfoot as well as aiding business to expand which in turn allows them to increase the number of employees.
BURA has historically had success in providing grants to successful businesses which has increased the employment market in the area. These businesses have utilized the opportunity provided to grow for themselves as well as the community.
The addition of this bond will be used for finalizing the projects that have already been approved with the possibility of funds not being spent assuming some projects do not attempt or finish in the allotted time period. BURA has granted waivers for the current projects due to complications with receiving materials or finding a construction company during the pandemic; however, these extensions will not be open-ended — the business will still be required to make the effort to complete their projects in a timely manner.
The Downtown District established by BURA is set to retire at the end of 2022 and the bond to be paid in full as soon as possible.