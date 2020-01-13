SHELLEY – Are North Bingham County readers up for the Book Nerd Challenge?
This challenge started Jan. 6 and runs through 5 p.m. on April 30. The North Bingham County District Library in Shelley is sponsoring this event. The library is located at 173 W. Locust St. in Shelley.
There are prizes for participants who finish the Book Nerd Challenge by April 30. Participants who read eight books in 17 weeks will earn a book. If 16 books are read in that time frame, participants will earn a water bottle. A book bag will be given to those who read 24 books by April 30. Prizes are not cumulative. There is one prize per person.
There are 25 categories of books. To participate in this nerd challenge, participants must read one book in each different category — either eight, 16 or 24 books in 17 weeks, to be read by April 30. Readers cannot use the same book for multiple categories.
Some of the categories include a book under or over 200 pages, a book set in Medieval Times, a book from the Great American Reading list, a Steampunk book, a book recommended by a librarian or a book from a library display. There are more categories.
All books read for the challenge need to be recorded in the North Bingham Book Nerd reading log with the title and author for each book listed with each category.
Reading logs can be the log on the log form, a simple spreadsheet, a journal or a typed list. Reading logs on smart phones will not be accepted.
To be rewarded for finishing the North Bingham Book Nerd Challenge, each participant is required to return to the library and have a library staff member sign off on the completed categories in the reading log by April 30.
It is preferred that participants read books from the library.
What kind of books qualify?
Audio books are acceptable, as well as Rbdigital and Cloud Library Apps. Books at a junior fiction level are admissible, however, books from the children’s department — including nonfiction, intermediate, easy readers or picture books — do not qualify.
Magazines are not allowed because they are not books.
Participants can sign up at the North Bingham County District Library or online at https://northbingham.lili.org.
Upcoming events at the North Bingham County District Library include Ladies’ Night Out that begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. This is a Hawaiian theme.
The 21st annual Quilt Spectacular Open House is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 25 and 26, at the library.
There are classes and products to buy. The Quilts of Valor Humanitarian Effort and a 12 1/2–inch block contest are available. Contact the library at (208) 357-7801 for details.
This year, Jones Sew N’ Vac has donated a sewing machine to support the library. The sewing machine is a Husqvarna Viking Hiclass #20 with easy-to-use features such as one-step buttonhole and simple threading, plus extra accessories. Come and see it at the library. Tickets are available now.