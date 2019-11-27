Chadwick Boseman is making quite the name for himself and part of it has been because he has taken on roles that have him playing famous figures from history, whether it is “The Express,” the Ernie Davis story about the first black football player to win the Heisman Trophy, or “42,” the story of Jackie Robinson and his entry into the world of Major League Baseball, or even “Get On Up,” the story of James Brown and his musical career.
Boseman is also famous for his portrayal of “Black Panther” in the Marvel franchise of super heroes. He has also tackled the role of a college football player who is campaigning to get drafted into the NFL in a role alongside of Kevin Costner in the movie “Draft Day.”
He has played Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in the movie “Marshall,” so he doesn’t exactly shy away from the important roles. He has also been branching out, earning movie credits as a producer in several of his most recent movies.
The latest Boseman film is “21 Bridges,” just released, and he tackles a controversial role once again and does so with great aplomb and energy. He plays the role of Det. Andre Davis, the son of a police officer who died in action. He is portrayed as a trigger happy officer with a number of kills while in the line of duty. One thing that Det. Davis is always reminding other officers of is that he never fired the first shot and it was always a case of self-defense.
Part of the plot and the namesake for the film is the shutting down of the 21 bridges that lead to Manhattan, the scene of the crime. Det. Davis also shuts down the trains, tunnels and all other ways in and out of Manhattan while he works on solving the case.
Davis gets called to handle a case where eight New York City police officers are killed in a gun battle with two would-be thieves after a shipment of cocaine. Things went wrong right from the beginning and when Davis is assigned the job of apprehending the two suspects, there were conditions placed upon those arrests that began to have Davis and others suspicious of the planning of the whole event.
This action thriller will keep you on the edge of your seats as you work through the whole plot and while there is sufficient blood and shooting and violence, it shouldn’t be too much for high school students and young adults to handle.
There is some adult language and the violence has the movie rated PG and the ending will probably surprise a few, although it is pretty easy to figure out if you are paying attention.
Another strong performance in the movie is given by Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons who gives a worthy performance in a supporting role, and Sienna Miller is also strong as the female lead in the show.
Boseman is also earning more movie credits, this time as an associate producer, continuing to expand his career. If Boseman continues to accept and put himself out there, he will be getting his share of award nominations before long.