About two weeks ago, the world learned of the passing of Hollywood actor and budding superstar Chadwick Boseman’s passing after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
Best known for his role as ‘Black Panther” in the Marvel Comics films in the Avenger film franchise, Boseman was much more of an accomplished actor than that and he gained a good portion of his fame from roles in several sports movies such as “Draft Day,” “42,” and “The Express, the Ernie Davis Story.”
He was also cast as Thurgood Marshall in the story of the famed Supreme Court justice.
Boseman had a way about him that was just solid as far as actors go.
As a memoriam to his standing in the Hollywood community, Producer Legendary Pictures and Warner Brothers, who distributed the film, have re-released the film “42” nationwide beginning on Sept. 11 in recognition of the many contributions of Boseman and his fight against cancer.
Boseman earned the role of Jackie Robinson in the film that was named after the number that Robinson wore when he was first signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers and their general manager Branch Rickey and his subsequent struggles to be accepted as a Major League ball player during a racially tense time in our country’s history.
Boseman very accurately and precisely portrayed Robinson in the proper light and the film showed many of the trials and tribulations that he had to withstand to make it in the major leagues.
Cast with Hollywood superstar Harrison Ford, who portrayed Branch Rickey, Boseman was a standout in this film and it propelled him forward in his acting career.
In 1945, sportswriter Wendell Smith suggests that Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey consider Jackie Robinson as the black ballplayer Rickey is looking for to break the color barrier.
Robinson and his team, the Kansas City Monarchs, stop by a gas station. When the attendant refuses Robinson entry to the washroom, Robinson says they will find another station at which to fill up the team bus, and the attendant relents.
As Robinson steps out, a scout for the Dodgers sent by Rickey approaches him and invites him to Brooklyn. He is offered a $600 per month contract and a $3,500 signing bonus, which Robinson accepts after being warned by Rickey that he must control his temper if he wants to play. Robinson proposes to his girlfriend, Rachel, by phone and she accepts.
During spring training, Robinson earns a roster spot with the Montreal Royals, the AAA affiliate of the Brooklyn farm system. After a great season there and spring training in Panama, he advances to the Dodgers. Many of the players soon sign a petition, stating they refuse to play with Robinson, but manager Leo Durocher insists Robinson will play with the main team, and they relent.
When Durocher is suspended by Happy Chandler, the commissioner of baseball, for actions in his personal life, leaving the Dodgers without a manager to start the regular season, Burt Shotton agrees to manage the team.
In a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, manager Ben Chapman taunts Robinson, causing him to go back to the dugout and smash his bat out of frustration. With encouragement from Rickey, Robinson then returns to the field and hits a single, steals second base and advances to third on a throwing error, and scores the winning run. When Chapman’s behavior toward Robinson generates bad press for the team, Phillies’ general manager Herb Pennock requires him to pose with Robinson for newspapers and magazine photos prior to the next game between the two teams.
Later, Robinson’s teammate Pee Wee Reese comes to understand what kind of pressure Robinson is facing, and makes a public show of solidarity, standing with his arm around Robinson’s shoulders before a hostile crowd at Crosley Field in Cincinnati, silencing them.
In a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Enos Slaughter “accidentally” spikes Robinson on the back of the leg with his cleats while running to first base.
Robinson’s home run against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Fritz Ostermueller, who had earlier hit him in the head, helps clinch the National League pennant for the Dodgers, sending them to the World Series, which they would lose to the New York Yankees.
It should be noted that “42” is much more than just a baseball movie, although the parts of the film that are baseball oriented were done very well.
This is quite possibly one of the best baseball movies ever made, but I leave that up to you as a viewer.
I rate this movie as a 4.75 on a scale of 1-5 and highly recommend the film to anyone and everyone and I applaud the Blackfoot Movie Mill for bringing it back to the big screen on this re-release by Warner Brothers.
As always, please check the Blackfoot Movie Mill’s website at www.royaltheaters.com for showtimes and seating availability and select your seat and pay for your tickets online. You can also find exact showtimes and availability of seating. This is an excellent movie and should be on everyone’s must see list.