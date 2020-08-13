The new trend in movie making has been to turn a box office success into a series of movies that can create a box office take of over $1 billion where previous filmmakers would have been more than satisfied with a $300 or $400 million box office take for a single film on a budget of under $100 million.
Recent successes include the “Fast and Furious,” “Twilight,” and “Harry Potter” franchises and many others.
This week, the Blackfoot Movie Mill is presenting a Jason Bourne trilogy. The franchise actually has grown to five films in all, but the first three — “Identity,” “Supremecy,” and “Ultimatum” will be presented as a tripleheader set to show on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 19-20 and then following it up with the other two Jason Bourne movies the following week.
This is a great opportunity to watch the Bourne trilogy in a big screen setting and we all know that as great as it is to have the films preserved forever on DVD, there is no setting like the big screen setting.
The trilogy begins with “The Bourne Identity” which introduces us to former agent Jason Bourne and his life underground after becoming troubled by situations concerning him and bits and pieces of his previous life coming back to haunt him after his transformation into this secret agent lifestyle that he lived for years.
Jason Bourne was a special kind of agent, one that could go deep undercover and blend in and he developed a unique skill set but of course, the moviegoer doesn’t know all of those secrets, and what an uncovering we were in for.
This franchise is a great series of action/suspense films and the lead character of Jason Bourne is played very well by actor Matt Damon, who is gradually taking over the lead from others in becoming Hollywood’s leading money making actor and highest in demand actor around.
His other movies have shown this as he has made films such as “The Martian,” “Ford vs Ferrari” and many others. It all started with “Good Will Hunting” and he has built quite the resume of good box office films and has earned a ton of accolades that showcase his talent.
“Identity” begins with Bourne waking up with two gunshot wounds in his back and a device embedded in his hip with a Swiss safety deposit box number on it and he begins to look for his identity.
His trip begins without a clue as to who he is to assuming the identity of Bourne and searching for his true identity.
Upon reaching shore, the man assumes the name Jason Bourne, after finding a passport under that name in the safe deposit box, along with other alien passports, large amounts of assorted currencies, and a gun. He subsequently attempts to discover his true identity while countering attempts on his life by CIA assassins, eventually realizing that he is one such assassin who failed to complete his most recent mission.
Bourne breaks his connections to the CIA and unites with Marie Kreutz (Franka Potente), a woman who helped him learn about his most recent actions prior to his memory loss. Bourne’s conflict with the CIA reaches a climax when he takes the fight to their doorstep.
Great beginning to a very good franchise.
The second film is “Bourne Supremacy and this film takes us farther into the underground life of Bourne.
Some two years after learning that he is a trained assassin and breaking his connections with the CIA, Bourne is framed for a crime to cover up the true perpetrator. An attempt on his life by Kirill (Karl Urban), a Russian cop, results in Marie’s death in India. Bourne, thinking that the CIA is hunting him again, proceeds to hunt those responsible for her death and his forgotten past.
He discovers that Ward Abbott (Brian Cox), one of the men who oversaw the program which trained Bourne to be an assassin (Operation Treadstone), had stolen millions of dollars from the CIA. Abbott had planned to frame Bourne for the theft, followed by assassinating Bourne in India. Bourne exposes Abbott to Pamela Landy (Joan Allen), the CIA officer in charge of finding Bourne. Abbott kills himself.
Bourne goes to Moscow where he is identified, resulting in a long car chase through Moscow. At the end of the chase, Kirill dies. Bourne is in Moscow to find the daughter of a Russian couple killed in his first mission. He tells her that it was not a suicide, as she had been long told, but a murder. Bourne then goes back into hiding.
A great cast around Damon goes a long way to making this franchise what it has become today.
The third film in this trilogy is “Bourne Ultimatum” and continues with the life underground of Jason Bourne.
After six weeks of disconnection from his job, Jason Bourne learns that a British journalist (Paddy Considine) has been investigating his past and contacts him to find out who his source is. Bourne is subsequently targeted by Operation Blackbriar, an upgraded Operation Treadstone, which also has taken note of the investigation.
Believing that Bourne is a threat and is seeking revenge, Blackbriar’s director Noah Vosen (David Strathairn) begins a new hunt for Bourne. Bourne manages to take classified documents proving that Blackbriar has targeted U.S. citizens; he is aided by Pamela Landy, who disagreed with Vosen from the beginning and does not support Blackbriar’s existence, and former Treadstone logistics technician Nicky Parsons (Julia Stiles). She may have had romantic feelings for Bourne before his final mission and resultant amnesia.
Bourne finally comes face to face with the person who oversaw his behavior modification as the first Treadstone operative some years earlier, memories of which resurface. Those responsible for Treadstone and Blackbriar are exposed, and Bourne goes underground.
