BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center is pleased to announce its upcoming 2019-2020 concert season. The season will feature seven outstanding world-class concerts.
Susan Mann, BPAC programming director, said, “This is the best season we have been able to present. We are so excited to present concerts of this caliber. It is definitely a season that will have something for everyone.”
Tickets for the package, group, and individuals are now on sale by calling the BPAC at (208) 317-5508. Online tickets can be purchased now for individual sales. The package deals range in price from $105 to $40 depending on the seating and number of concerts. Individual tickets can be purchased for $10-$25 depending on the concert and seating.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the BPAC at (208) 317-5508 or by mailing to the BPAC at 870 S. Fisher, Blackfoot, ID 83221. After Sept. 10, tickets can also be purchased online at blackfootpac.com. Call the BPAC to have a concert season brochure sent to your residence.
October 21 – The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told
Off-Broadway’s improvised, interactive musical pirate adventure is filled with boat-loads of hilarity for both kids and grown-ups. Flung into the future by a musical-loving Sea Witch, a crew of hapless pirates must perform the show — but with only half a script! The audience will help fill in the blanks as these silly swashbucklers improvise a brand new, musical adventure.
November 9 — Bar J Wranglers
The Bar J Wranglers, world famous singing cowboys from Jackson Hole, Wyo., will entertain the entire family with western harmonies straight from the range, cowboy stories and jokes that will have you laughing in the aisles. This will be an evening of patriotic and Western music that will continue to lift your spirits long after the show is over.
December 4 — Lightwire “A Very Electric Christmas”
As former finalists on “America’s Got Talent,” Lightwire Theater will dazzle the audience with a stunning performance combining music, dance, puppetry, and costumes outfitted with electroluminescent lights. In this wonderful story, Santa’s helpers prepare for Christmas as many adventures interrupt their progress. Audiences of all ages will treasure this captivating tale of family, friendship, and hope set to timeless holiday hits.
January 16 – Shades of Buble’
Celebrating the continuing career of multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Michael Bublé, this three-man tribute show will perform his incredible catalog with sensational three-part harmony. The show features big-band standards from the jazz era, classic hits from the ‘50’s/’60’s/’70’s, as well as Billboard chart toppers from today. This concert will wow the audiences with exciting harmonies, smooth choreography, and charming good looks.
February 14 – Tiller’s Folly
As one of the tightest, most focused folk-country bands in Canada, Tiller’s Folly are modern day musicians and storytellers that feature tales of the Northwest. Their show includes beautiful music, spellbinding story-telling, and stunning large screen videos that create a full sensory overload. For the past 18 years and thousands of performances, they have spread their memorable blend of energy, history, musicality, romance, and just plain fun.
April 4 – Gentri
Since forming the group in 2014, Gentri (short for Gentlemen Trio) have been pioneering a new genre described as cinematic pop. Their original sound combines dynamic three-part harmonies with rich, full symphony orchestrations. In addition to this powerful original sound, the Gents are also widely known for their harmonious take on timeless love songs, rock-and-roll classics, and Broadway standards.
May 2 — Mile 12
Although their sound is rooted in traditional bluegrass, Mile Twelve bring their own influences into the music, resulting in a sound that feels contemporary, thoughtfully crafted, and relevant. The five Berklee School of Music (Boston) musicians write, sing, play like the wind and love to amaze and have fun with their music and the audience.