BLACKFOOT — The Nashville-based duo of Danika Holmes and Jeb Hart will be performing an acoustic guitar-based soulful Americana concert on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
“Danika and the Jeb” have been crossing musical genres and hoping to inspire others through their music.
“We are kind of country and kind of soulful and kind of ‘poppy,’” Holmes said. “Our music is really hard to categorize. That’s what we want to share with others — our variety of musical styles and genres.”
The duo has produced five albums and have toured the U.S. and Europe, and have opened for Lyle Lovett, Dierks Bently, Tracy Lawrence, Phil Vassar, and Neal McCoy. They were named 2016 Artists of the Year from Concerts in Your Home and are often heard on SiriusXM Radio.
Danika and the Jeb’s concert Wednesday will be performed as a backstage concert where the audience sits on the stage surrounding the performers in an intimate concert seating arrangement. This concert arrangement has proven to be very popular with both performers and audience members alike.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at blackfootpac.com, (208) 317-5508, or at the door the night of the concert.