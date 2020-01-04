BLACKFOOT — Manny DeLaCruz knew around the time of his junior year of high school that he wanted to be a police officer.
Now, he’s the employee of the year for 2019 with the Blackfoot Police Department, an honor voted on by his peers in the department.
When his fellow officers are asked what makes him employee of the year material, they talk about Sgt. DeLaCruz for his good, positive attitude, coming in each day and communicating with them in a positive way, saying he’s a good buffer between the men and the administration. They talk about how well he understands them.
Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay said this is the first time a sergeant has received the honor.
“He’s contributed a lot to us,” Gay said of the 26-year-old DeLaCruz, who’s been with the department since 2017. “It’s mostly because of the way he supervises his people, he’s got a good leadership type of supervision. I want to emphasize that this honor is voted on by their peers, not by their administrators, and that says a lot.”
DeLaCruz is a Pocatello native. He hinted during a ride-along provided Friday for the Bingham County Chronicle that there were parts of his life that weren’t too shiny growing up, and he decided to get into a career where he could make a positive difference.
He put himself through the academy with his own money, graduating Oct. 16, 2014. He got a job shortly after that with the Soda Springs Police Department, where he worked for three years. From there, he was encouraged to take a look into coming to Blackfoot, where he says he’s found a true home.
A friend in the Blackfoot department invited him to come for a ride-along to see how he liked it with the BPD. That ride-along included a vehicle pursuit in which a 16-year-old juvenile was tackled and tased.
That excitement helped convince him to make the move.
“At Soda Springs you’re lucky to get three calls a night, and here you can get six calls a day,” DeLaCruz said. “I wanted some place that would give me good experience.”
He’s advanced quickly at Blackfoot, from being a patrol officer to becoming a corporal a year later to his current rank the year after that.
Coming to Blackfoot has been everything he thought it would be and more, he said.
DeLaCruz is a part of some elite areas, with the SWAT team and its Special Tactics and Rescue (STAR) unit. He’s a sniper, which put him in a great position to win the department’s best shooter honor. He’s a drug recognition expert, he works on getting grants, and he’s a field training officer.
“The guys who work for me make it easy to do my job,” he said.
DeLaCruz headed out after 4 p.m. Friday to fuel up and do some cruising around before heading back to the station for a quick afternoon briefing for a shift change with a quiet day reported.
Then, it was back out to the streets. He caught a speeder at 4:53 p.m. heading south on S. Broadway, doing 44 mph in a 35 zone. He prefers to give out warnings instead of tickets, as he did in that case.
“I’ll talk to them and try and correct things through communication, remind people of the importance of following the speed limits. But I’m not really looking to hand out a bunch of tickets. I’d rather get the criminals and the drugs off the streets, the bigger crimes.”
He made his way over to Meridian, where at 4:59 he came across another speeder. There were two people in the vehicle, and he noticed that the driver acted nervous, so he asked the driver to step out of the car just so he could talk to him alone before letting them go on their way after a radio check raised no further suspicions.
“Divide and conquer,” DeLaCruz said of asking to talk to the driver alone. “I think he was just nervous because he just got pulled over by a cop.”
DeLaCruz said it felt good to be chosen as employee of the year.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” he said. “But I didn’t want to take a leadership role here and not be good at it. Everybody’s been good to me here, they’ve been patient. The officers here do such a good job, they make my job a lot easier.”
DeLaCruz also spoke highly of the administration in the Blackfoot department.
“I was so young when I came in, I wanted to be a part of making the Blackfoot Police Department even better. It’s taken a lot of trust on their part, I’m very appreciative of them.”
His philosophy on being a police officer is pretty simple.
“Be a decent human,” he said. “We don’t have to be mean. We’re dealing with a lot of people who might just be having a bad day out there, they’re being human. So we have to be human as well. Some people just need someone to listen to them, and one thing with the people in this department I’m proud to say is that we do take the time to listen. Any one of our guys in this department could get employee of the year. I would put this department up against any place in the world. It’s easy when everyone does their job and does it well.”
DeLaCruz says he doesn’t foresee any plans to leave Blackfoot. It’s close enough to his hometown, but Blackfoot is his home now with his family.
“I’m invested in this place,” he said as he turned off Parkway onto Bergener heading east. “Now that I’m here and I see the direction the department’s going, Blackfoot is my home. This is where I want to be.”
At 5:21 there was another traffic stop northbound on Broadway, followed by a stop for an improper turn on Broadway minutes later. DeLaCruz was heading west, talking about a big chase at the time of the last state fair, when he heard a call on a suicidal subject on the other side of town.
He turned around, hit the lights and the siren, and was at the scene quickly. He was one of two BPD units and an ambulance that responded to the scene. The ambulance quickly left when it was found that the subject apparently hadn’t taken pills, but conversations were had, including a conversation with the subject’s spouse with the advice to keep an eye on the subject for the next hour or so.
Again, it came down to talking it through. The human touch.